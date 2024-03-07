Trial Blazers' Billups Hints at Scoot Henderson's Return Timeline

© Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In a recent update from the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Chauncey Billups shared promising news regarding rookie sensation Scoot Henderson's recovery. The dynamic guard has been sidelined since February 15 due to a left adductor strain, an injury that has kept him out of action for nearly seven consecutive games.

As the Trail Blazers prepared to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Henderson's absence was notably felt, marking his seventh game on the sidelines. However, the tide appears to be turning, with Henderson making strides in his rehabilitation process.

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report brings us closer to the developments surrounding Henderson's condition. The rookie has made a welcome return to on-court activities, showcasing his readiness to rejoin the team by engaging in pre-game shooting and dribbling exercises.

This progress has sparked optimism within the Trail Blazers' camp, with hopes running high for Henderson's return to the lineup possibly by Friday against the Houston Rockets or during Saturday's clash with the Toronto Raptors.

The Trail Blazers are currently navigating through a critical six-game homestand at the Moda Center, and Henderson's comeback could provide a significant boost.

Henderson's Rookie Impact

Throughout his inaugural NBA season, Henderson has left an indelible mark, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, and three rebounds over 43 games.

Despite shooting 37.5% from the field, his scoring prowess places him fourth among rookies, complemented by his remarkable achievement of recording multiple 30-point games (2). However, Henderson's journey this season has been punctuated by injuries, including a nine-game absence due to an ankle sprain at the season's outset and a two-game hiatus before the All-Star break due to a foot sprain.

The Trail Blazers have high hopes for Henderson, viewing him as a key component of the franchise's future. His resilience and ability to manage the rigors of the NBA, especially in the pivotal role of point guard, have not gone unnoticed.

As Henderson prepares to reintegrate into the team's lineup, the organization remains committed to carefully managing his return, ensuring he is in prime condition to contribute during the crucial final stretch of the season.