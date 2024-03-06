Andrew Wiggins Returns Tonight Against Bucks

© Elsa/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward, Andrew Wiggins, is set to return to the hardwood on Wednesday night for the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins, who missed the previous four games due to personal matters related to his family, confirmed his availability for the forthcoming game.

While acknowledging that the issues prompting his absence have yet to be fully resolved, Wiggins made it clear that he would be part of the Warriors' lineup against the Bucks.

Wiggins Bolsters Warriors

The Warriors, who are reeling from a 52-point defeat, are eager to regain their footing after experiencing a significant setback in their recent momentum.

Despite the loss, Golden State has maintained a commendable 12-4 run leading up to their game against Milwaukee, a team currently riding the high of a six-game winning streak. The return of Wiggins is anticipated to bolster the Warriors' frontcourt, offering a much-needed counter to the Bucks' formidable duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Before his hiatus, Wiggins showcased consistent performances, contributing an average of 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game since February. His shooting accuracy has been impressive, with a 50.4% field goal percentage, including a 47.5% success rate from beyond the arc and an 82.4% from the free-throw line across 11 games, during which the Warriors posted an 8-3 record.

In his career against the Bucks, Wiggins has played 15 games, averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. However, his track record shows a challenging 4-15 record when facing Milwaukee. His last encounter with the Eastern Conference contenders on January 13th was less than stellar, with Wiggins scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds in a 129-118 loss.

Wiggins' return is not just a boost to the Warriors' offensive lineup; his defensive prowess will also be crucial in containing the threat posed by Antetokounmpo. Having been away for only a week, Wiggins is expected to reclaim his starting position, potentially displacing Moses Moody, who filled in admirably during his absence.

As the Warriors prepare for a demanding contest against the surging Bucks, the depth and versatility of their rotation will be vital in their pursuit of victory.