Jamal Crawford Sarcastically "Gives" Shaquille O'Neal "A Million Dollars

© Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In a recent episode filled with laughter and unexpected twists on NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal, the former NBA superstar known for his multifaceted career and sense of humor, engaged in a playful betting game with Jamal Crawford, alongside Candace Parker, during the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets match.

Celebrating his 52nd birthday on March 6, O’Neal showcased his comedic genius in an exchange that left viewers and co-hosts amused.

Shaq's Million-Dollar Prank

The banter began when Crawford, confident in his former team's prowess, proposed a friendly wager, offering $1000 on the Suns against O’Neal's $10,000 on the Nuggets.

Shaq, ever so bold, upped the ante declaring he was willing to bet a million dollars on the outcome. The game took an exciting turn as the Suns clinched victory with a 117-107 win, following a riveting 15-5 run in overtime, leading to an eagerly anticipated payout moment on the post-match show.

Shaquille O’Neal's entrance with a box presumed to be filled with money quickly captured Crawford's interest, only for him and Parker to discover the cash was counterfeit, adorned with O’Neal's face. The revelation sparked a moment of comic disappointment for Crawford, who, for a brief moment, believed he had won the million-dollar bet, only to realize he had fallen victim to one of Shaq's pranks.

In a humorous fit, Crawford retaliated by showering O’Neal with the faux currency, as their colleagues erupted into laughter. Shaquille O’Neal, unfazed, quipped, “I didn’t say a million real dollars!

I said a million dollars!” highlighting the playful deception. This incident is reminiscent of Shaq's history of engaging in high-stake bets with co-workers like Charles Barkley, only to cleverly sidestep the payout, maintaining the atmosphere of jest that defines his TV appearances.

Though Shaq is known for his genuine contributions to philanthropy, his approach to on-air bets reveals a lighter side, focusing on entertainment and camaraderie rather than competitive stakes. This latest prank not only underscores O’Neal's legendary humor but also adds to the rich tapestry of memorable moments on NBA on TNT, captivating audiences with a blend of sports analysis and spontaneous comedy.