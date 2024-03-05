Celtics face challenges with key players' health concerns

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In an eagerly anticipated showdown at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Boston Celtics are set to extend their impressive winning streak to eleven games as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers this Tuesday. Despite holding a solid 2-0 lead in the season's series against the Cavs, Boston's path to victory seems less threatened, especially with the Cavs' star Donovan Mitchell sidelined due to injury.

Despite their underdog status, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not to be underestimated. With key players Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley ready to take the court, the team's formidable size could tip the scales in their favor for a potential upset.

Before hitting a rough patch, Cleveland had an impressive run, securing victories in 15 out of 16 games, a momentum they hope to reignite against the Celtics.

Celtics' Injury Update

As the game approaches, both teams are navigating through injuries that could impact their performance.

The Celtics' injury report lists six players, with Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis tagged as questionable due to knee and quad contusions respectively, and Neemias Queta sidelined with a right knee hyperextension. Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, and Drew Peterson will be absent due to G-League commitments.

On the Cavaliers' front, the injury roster includes seven names, with Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and Max Strus ruled out. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro are listed as questionable, while Isiah Mobley will miss the game due to G-League duties, and Tristan Thompson is serving a league suspension.

The Celtics are expected to field their regular starting lineup if Brown and Porzingis are fit to play. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will take their places as point guard and shooting guard, while Jayson Tatum will feature at the four.

The Cavaliers, facing absences, could see Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen start, with Dean Wade and Sam Merrill potentially filling the gaps left by Mitchell and Strus. Key matchups are anticipated to play a significant role in the game's outcome, particularly the efforts to limit Jayson Tatum's influence on the game.

The Cavaliers' success might hinge on Mobley or Okoro's ability to disrupt Tatum's rhythm. Additionally, Darius Garland's performance against Celtics' defensive stalwarts Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will be crucial as Cleveland seeks to overcome the odds and stage an upset.