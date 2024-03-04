Every Record-Breaking Game LeBron James Lost

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a historic moment on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James etched his name into the annals of NBA history by becoming the first player ever to score 40,000 points. Despite this monumental achievement, the evening ended in a familiar disappointment for James, as his team could not secure a victory, continuing a peculiar trend where LeBron has yet to celebrate a win on the nights he surpasses major scoring milestones.

The pattern of these bittersweet milestones began on March 6, 2019, when James moved past Michael Jordan in career points during a game against the Nuggets, only for his team to fall 115-99. The trend persisted, with subsequent losses marking his surpassing of other legends like Kobe Bryant on January 25, 2020, Karl Malone on March 19, 2022, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on February 7, 2023.

Most recently, his historic 40,000-point milestone on March 2, 2024, was overshadowed by a 124-114 defeat to the Nuggets. This string of losses, including a defeat on the day Kobe Bryant's statue was unveiled, has been as perplexing as it is unfortunate, sparking talks of a so-called "LeBron James Curse." Despite leading by 11 points at one point during the game against the Nuggets, the Lakers faltered in the second half, succumbing to a decisive 9-0 run by the Nuggets in the closing minutes.

LeBron's Historic Pursuit

Yet, these setbacks do little to diminish the sheer magnitude of LeBron's achievements. At 39, James continues to dominate the court, boasting impressive averages and inching closer to surpassing Oscar Schmidt's record for the most points scored in professional basketball - a record that stands at 49,737 points across various teams and the Brazilian national team.

Currently, James has amassed 49,629 points, including those scored for Team USA and in All-Star games, signaling that another historic moment is on the horizon. Amidst this backdrop of unparalleled success mixed with ironic defeats, Anthony Davis lightheartedly suggested to James that perhaps it's time to halt his record-breaking spree, humorously attributing the team's losses to these individual milestones.

Despite Davis's jest, the underlying sentiment reflects a team eager to convert these historic nights into victories. Davis, reflecting on his own performance against the Nuggets, acknowledged the need for improvement, especially when facing formidable opponents like Nikola Jokic.

As LeBron James continues to redefine the boundaries of basketball greatness, the Lakers are reminded of the challenges that lie ahead, particularly against a Nuggets team that has proven to be a formidable adversary, having bested the Lakers in their last eight encounters.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Lakers are faced with the daunting task of overcoming this hurdle, all while the world watches to see if LeBron can turn his next record-breaking performance into a long-awaited victory.