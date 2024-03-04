Stephen A. Smith Apologizes as Warriors Suffer Blowout on National TV

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In a stunning display that left fans and analysts alike in disbelief, the Golden State Warriors faced an overwhelming defeat, falling 88-140 to the Boston Celtics. This match, a replay of the 2022 Finals, saw the Warriors enduring their largest halftime deficit in history, trailing by a staggering 44 points.

The magnitude of this loss prompted noted sports commentator Stephen A. Smith to extend an apology to viewers nationwide for the unexpectedly one-sided first half. Smith, known for his spirited commentary, did not mince words as he described the match: "This is an epic butt-whooping.

It's so severe that it calls into question the readiness of the Warriors for this game. With the Warriors nearly 50 points down at halftime, it's a performance that none could have anticipated. In solidarity with the shocked audience, I feel compelled to apologize to the American people for what unfolded in this first half.

The situation was so dire, it felt as though I myself could have been out there playing against Boston."

Game Unravels Quickly

The game took a decisive turn after what started as a competitive match, tied 21-21, quickly unraveled for the Warriors.

The Celtics capitalized on a mix of weak defensive strategies by the Warriors and an outstanding 19-point first quarter from Jaylen Brown. Additionally, Stephen Curry's unusually poor shooting performance, going 0-9 from three-point range, contributed to the team's struggles.

This defeat leaves the Warriors clinging to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings, missing a crucial opportunity to surpass the Lakers. Conversely, the Celtics have further solidified their dominance in the Eastern Conference, leading by 8.5 games and ensuring a playoff spot.

This loss not only marks one of the most significant defeats in Warriors history but also underscores a concerning trend against the Celtics, with four of their ten most substantial losses involving this formidable opponent.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, a team currently riding a five-game winning streak and having demonstrated their own capacity for dominance in a recent match against the Celtics. As the Warriors navigate the remainder of the season, with a challenging schedule ahead, they aim to regroup and leverage any opportunities to improve their standing in the Western Conference.

The path forward is fraught with obstacles, but the team's resolve remains unshaken as they seek to overcome this setback and reassert themselves as contenders in the competitive landscape of the NBA.