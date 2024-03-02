LeBron James' Hilarious Book Recommendation for Ex-Kentucky Star Delights NBA Fans

© Harry How/Getty Images

In a recent display of camaraderie and support within the basketball community, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James extended his congratulations to Rex Chapman, a former NBA player, on the release of Chapman's heartfelt memoir.

The book, titled "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me: A Memoir," co-authored with Seth Davis, delves into Chapman's personal battles with addiction and his journey towards recovery. Chapman, who graced the NBA courts with his presence until 1997, playing last for the Phoenix Suns, has openly shared his struggles beyond his athletic career, including his fight against drug and gambling addictions.

LeBron's Heartfelt Shoutout

LeBron James, a celebrated figure in the basketball world and a four-time NBA champion, took to the social media platform X to express his admiration for Chapman's resilience and leadership. Sharing an image of himself with the memoir, James penned a heartfelt message, highlighting Chapman's ability to overcome the challenges life threw his way.

"Congrats on the book my guy!! And you’re awesome to be able to overcome your shortcomings and obstacles life put in front of you! True leader and King. Definitely supporting & ordering your book!" James wrote, showcasing his support for Chapman's literary venture.

Despite James' sincere shoutout, NBA enthusiasts couldn't resist poking fun at the Lakers star, with one fan jestically commenting, "Bron you not reading that book bro." Yet, alongside the lighthearted jabs were words of appreciation for James' gesture and Chapman's courage.

Rex Chapman's athletic prowess first came to light during his time at Kentucky from 1986-1988, where he was celebrated for his scoring ability and dynamic athleticism. Entering the NBA, Chapman maintained an impressive average of 14.6 points per game over his career, with tenures at the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat, and finally, the Suns.

However, Chapman's journey was not without its trials, as he faced significant challenges with addiction following his retirement from professional basketball. Chapman's reaction to James' endorsement was one of disbelief and gratitude, underscoring the impact of such support from a fellow athlete.

In an interview with CNN, Chapman opened up about his gambling addiction, tracing it back to his childhood fascination with thoroughbred racing. Despite his struggles, Chapman's story is one of resilience and recovery, a narrative now shared with the world through his memoir.

This story of mutual respect and support within the NBA community not only sheds light on the personal battles athletes face but also highlights the power of solidarity in overcoming adversity.