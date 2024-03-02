LeBron's Game Status vs. Nuggets Tonight as He Nears 40K Points

© Harry How/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face off against the Denver Nuggets, all eyes are on LeBron James, whose participation remains uncertain due to a persistent left ankle injury. Dubbed as questionable for the game, James has navigated through the season with this nagging issue, leading to his absence in five matchups.

Despite these setbacks, the NBA legend has yet to be a last-minute withdrawal from any game throughout the season. LeBron James, the venerable force of the Lakers, continues to defy the constraints of age, delivering a stellar performance that belies his status as the league's eldest player.

Averaging an impressive 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, James's efficiency on the court remains unparalleled, boasting a shooting accuracy of 52.5% from the field, 40.8% from the three-point line, and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

The anticipation around James is not merely about his potential participation in the upcoming game but also about a historic milestone within his reach. Positioned just nine points shy of the monumental 40,000 career points, James is on the verge of etching his name as the first player in NBA history to achieve this feat.

This remarkable achievement is expected to unfold in the forthcoming game against the Nuggets, a testament to James's enduring prowess and resilience.

LeBron's Injury Battles

James's journey through the 2024 season has been marred by peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle, a condition that has seen him feature prominently in injury reports.

Despite receiving treatment over the All-Star break, James was notably absent in the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on February 22nd. Prior to this, he contended with a left calf injury, which sidelined him for three games over a month.

Over his illustrious career, James has faced the Nuggets 42 times, maintaining an average of 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Despite a balanced 20-22 record against Denver, James's performances have been significant, including a career-high of 39 points in a game while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, his journey with the Lakers has seen its share of challenges against the Nuggets, with a mixed 7-7 record, underscoring the competitive nature of their matchups since 2018. As the Lakers gear up for their next confrontation with the Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena, the prospect of witnessing LeBron James reach the 40,000-point milestone in front of thousands of fans adds an electrifying anticipation to the game.

This momentous occasion not only highlights James's incredible career but also his profound impact on the sport, underscoring his status as one of basketball's greatest icons.