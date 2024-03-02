Michael Jordan on Modern NBA: Claims 100-Point Game Feasible

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the annals of the NBA, few names resonate as powerfully as Michael Jordan's, whose remarkable scoring prowess has etched his name among the legends of the game. With an unparalleled career scoring average of 30.12 points per game, Jordan narrowly surpasses the iconic Wilt Chamberlain's 30.07 PPG.

Chamberlain's legendary 100-point game has long stood as a pinnacle of individual achievement in basketball history. Yet, the question arises: could Michael Jordan, affectionately known as His Airness, have matched or even surpassed this feat under the modern NBA's regulations? Jordan himself ventured into this speculation during a promotional event for the NBA 2K11 video game in 2010.

Reflecting on the evolution of basketball since his era, he made an audacious assertion. "The game has become less physical, and with the changes in the rules, my style of play would likely result in frequent fouls against defenders or numerous trips to the free-throw line.

In such conditions, I'm confident I could have scored 100 points," Jordan mused. This claim is further bolstered by the achievements of Wilt Chamberlain, who during the 1961-62 season, not only scored 100 points in a single game but also maintained an astonishing season average of 50.4 points per game - a record that still stands.

Contrastingly, Jordan's peak scoring season was in 1987, where he averaged 37.1 points per game.

Jordan's Scoring Legacy

Jordan's era was marked by its physicality, a stark contrast to today's game where stringent rules limit defensive actions like hand-checking.

This shift has led many to argue that Jordan, who dominated the scoring charts in 10 of his 15 NBA seasons, could have been even more prolific in the current climate. Dennis Rodman, a former teammate of Jordan's on the Chicago Bulls, posited that Jordan could average 50 points per game today, a figure that would equal Chamberlain's best.

Jordan's scoring feats are legendary, with 173 career 40-point games and 31 instances of scoring 50 or more points. His career-high came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990, when he scored 69 points. In that game, Jordan's shooting was nearly flawless, and his performance remains one of the most memorable in NBA history.

While the debate on whether Jordan could score 100 points in today's NBA is speculative, it underscores the immense talent and adaptability of one of basketball's greatest players. As the game continues to evolve, the legacy of Michael Jordan's extraordinary scoring ability remains a benchmark for excellence in the sport.