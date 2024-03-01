Mavs vs Celtics Starting Lineups, Depth Chart, Mar 1, 2023-24

© Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

The TD Garden in Boston sets the stage for an electrifying NBA face-off as the Boston Celtics play host to the Dallas Mavericks this Friday, with the action kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. This eagerly anticipated game marks the second clash of the season between these two powerhouses, following the Celtics' triumph over the Mavericks with a score of 119-110 in their first encounter on January 23.

Mavericks' Winning Momentum

The Dallas Mavericks, currently positioned seventh in the Western Conference with a 34-25 record and second in the Southwest Division, are looking to build on their recent success. After snapping a two-game skid with a win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the Mavericks are in formidable shape, boasting an impressive 8-2 run in their last 10 outings.

Contrastingly, the Boston Celtics are leading the pack with an outstanding 46-12 record, riding high on a nine-game winning streak. Their last defeat was a close battle against the LA Lakers on February 1, barely missing a flawless performance for the month.

As the game approaches, the injury report becomes a critical factor in team strategy. The Mavericks list Luka Doncic as questionable due to ankle and nose issues, while Maxi Kleber is cleared to play. The Celtics, on the other hand, boast a fully healthy roster, giving them a full deck of players to choose from for the upcoming battle.

Delving into the starting lineups and depth charts for March 1, the Mavericks show a strong lineup despite Doncic's uncertain status. Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II are set to start, showcasing Dallas's depth and versatility.

The Celtics counter with Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis, forming a formidable starting five that's backed by a robust bench. The upcoming matchup highlights both teams' prowess in 3-point shooting, with the Mavericks and Celtics ranking among the top in attempts and conversions.

However, the defensive play, especially against the 3-point shot, could be the game-changer. The Mavericks need to breach Boston's tight perimeter defense, while the Celtics aim to leverage their 3-point shooting edge to secure victory.

This clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics is not just a game; it's a showcase of strategic depth, star power, and high-stakes basketball. As both teams prepare to face off, fans and analysts alike are bracing for what promises to be an unforgettable night in the NBA.