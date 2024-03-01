DeMarcus Cousins Highlights Stress of Facing Legends in Western Conference Nightly

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Throughout his 11-season tenure in the NBA, DeMarcus Cousins, affectionately known as "Boogie," faced the rigors of competing in the Western Conference at a time when it was considered to be at its zenith. In a revealing conversation on "Podcast P" hosted by Paul George, Cousins expressed how this period was marked by relentless challenges, emphasizing the constant presence of legendary players on the court night after night.

"Honestly, it was stressful," Cousins confessed, "There was never a night off. Every game, you're up against a legend. It was intense." During his illustrious career, Cousins, a standout from the University of Kentucky, was particularly inspired by the legendary Kobe Bryant, whose unparalleled work ethic left a lasting impression.

"We all have our Kobe stories," Cousins reflected, "His dedication and militant mindset weren't just about talent; they were about his incredible work ethic, which in itself is a remarkable skill."

Cousins' Kings Era

With the Sacramento Kings, Cousins delivered standout performances, averaging 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over 470 games.

Despite his individual success, the Kings were unable to secure a playoff berth during his time with the team, a testament to the fierce competition within the conference. Cousins credits the exposure to the league's elite during these years as a pivotal factor in his development, adopting their disciplined routines and work ethics to enhance his game.

Cousins, whose career was notably impacted by a significant injury while with the New Orleans Pelicans, has seen his trajectory in the NBA shift. Following stints with several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets, Cousins has moved away from aspirations of an NBA comeback.

Despite this, his legacy includes four All-Star selections, two All-NBA Second Team honors, and an All-Rookie First Team recognition, underscoring a career filled with achievements and learning experiences from some of the game's greatest talents.