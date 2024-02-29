Perkins Criticizes Lakers, Claims Not Equal to Clippers' Level

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

In the latest chapter of the Los Angeles basketball rivalry, the LA Lakers faced off against the LA Clippers in a game that was eagerly anticipated by fans. Despite the high expectations, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins expressed skepticism about the matchup, citing a growing disparity in favor of the Clippers.

Lakers vs. Clippers Showdown

The Wednesday night game marked the season's final face-off between the two LA giants, with the Lakers leading the series 2-1. However, the Lakers found themselves trailing 66-52 by halftime, a disappointing start that led Perkins to question their status as contenders in the Western Conference.

Speaking on ESPN's halftime show, Perkins dismissed the Lakers' threat level, emphasizing the Clippers' superior position. "There are levels to this, and the Lakers just aren't on the Clippers' level," he remarked, underscoring the divergent paths the two teams are on.

At the time of the game, the Lakers were holding onto the Western Conference's final play-in spot, ranked 10th with a record of 31-28. Critics have pointed out the team's inconsistency in offense, heavily reliant on star performances.

Conversely, the Clippers, with a 37-19 record, were comfortably in fourth place, boasting a top-five offensive rating of 119.1. Despite Perkins' harsh critique, the Lakers staged an impressive comeback, erasing a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 116-112 victory over the Clippers.

LeBron James led the charge with a stellar performance, contributing 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and seven 3-pointers, shooting 61.9% from the field. This team effort saw all five Lakers starters scoring at least 13 points each.

This dramatic win improved the Lakers' standing to ninth in the West (32-28) as they look to climb higher in the tightly contested conference with 22 games left. They aim to build on this momentum against the struggling Washington Wizards, who are on a 12-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (37-20) are set to face the Wizards next, seeking redemption after the upset. This turnaround not only defied Perkins' mid-game assessment but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of the NBA, where a game is never over until the final buzzer.