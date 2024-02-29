Warriors vs Knicks: Feb 29 Starting Lineups, Depth Charts 2023-24

© Elsa/Getty Images

On Thursday, a pivotal clash is on the horizon as the Golden State Warriors journey to Madison Square Garden for their sole encounter of the season with the New York Knicks. This game marks the initial face-off of the year between these two prominent franchises.

The Warriors find themselves at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record, whereas the Knicks are positioned fourth in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 35-24 record.

Warriors' Momentum vs. Knicks' Struggles

Despite their contrasting standings, Golden State approaches this game with momentum, having secured victories in eight of their last ten outings.

Conversely, New York has faced challenges recently, suffering seven losses over the same period. The Warriors' consistent performance can be attributed to their stable rotations and overall team health, a luxury the Knicks have been deprived of due to injuries and lineup adjustments.

Injury reports for both teams indicate key absences that could influence the game's outcome. The Warriors will be without Gui Santos, sidelined by a right knee injury, and Andrew Wiggins, who is absent for personal reasons.

The Knicks, facing more significant hurdles, list four starters in their injury report. Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision with cervical spasms, while Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) have been ruled out.

Projected starting lineups reveal strategic adjustments, especially for the Warriors in the absence of Andrew Wiggins, with Moses Moody expected to fill in. The Knicks' lineup hinges on Brunson's availability, potentially elevating Miles McBride to the starting role if Brunson cannot play.

The matchup promises a strategic battle, with the Knicks aiming to counteract Golden State's strengths, particularly focusing on containing Steph Curry through defensive efforts from Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Additionally, the frontcourt battle between Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein of the Knicks against Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green of the Warriors will be crucial in determining the game's outcome.

As this game unfolds at Madison Square Garden, it represents not just a test of talent but a chess match between two well-coached teams, making it a must-watch for NBA fans.