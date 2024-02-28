Lakers vs Clippers: Starting Lineups, Depth Charts - Feb 28, NBA

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On the evening of Wednesday, the battle for Los Angeles takes center stage once more as the LA Lakers and LA Clippers lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling finale to their seasonal series. With the Lakers leading 2-1, they stand on the brink of securing their first season series victory over the Clippers since the 2011-12 NBA season.

Despite the Lakers' advantage, the Clippers are favored to win in this highly anticipated matchup.

LeBron's Crucial Comeback

The stakes couldn't be higher as LeBron James, who missed the previous encounter between the two teams on January 23 due to injury, is expected to make his return.

In that game, despite James' absence, the Lakers put up a formidable fight but ultimately fell short, losing 127-116. James' presence has been pivotal in the series so far, with impressive averages of 30.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists across the first two matchups.

Both teams have encountered challenges following the All-Star break, each recording two losses in their last three games. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to Wednesday's game, which marks a historic moment as the last 'home' game for the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, sharing the venue with the Lakers.

With the Intuit Dome set to become their new home next season, the Clippers are eager to leave a lasting impression in this memorable game. Injury reports indicate a lengthy list for the Lakers, including notable players LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with James listed as questionable due to an ankle injury and Davis probable with a bilateral Achilles injury.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have a shorter injury list, with Paul George sidelined due to knee soreness. Projected starting lineups hint at a high-octane clash, with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis expected to start for the Lakers.

The Clippers are likely to counter with James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. Key matchups to watch include the showdown between James and Leonard, a battle of the big men between Davis and Zubac, and a point guard duel between Russell and Harden.

These matchups within the matchup will be critical in determining the outcome of this star-studded Los Angeles rivalry. As the Lakers and Clippers prepare for this epic showdown, fans and enthusiasts alike can expect a night filled with excitement, drama, and top-tier basketball, encapsulating the essence of the NBA's LA rivalry.