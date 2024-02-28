LeBron James Urges League to Retire No. 23, Cites Logo Issue

© Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In 2009, at the age of 25, LeBron James, already an established superstar of the NBA, made a bold proposition that would honor one of basketball's most legendary figures, Michael Jordan. LeBron suggested that the NBA should retire the iconic jersey number 23 across all teams, a tribute to Jordan's unparalleled influence on the game and its players, including luminaries such as Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and James himself.

LeBron's call to action stemmed from a profound respect for Jordan, whose legacy transcended his on-court achievements. "He can't get the logo," LeBron remarked, highlighting the absence of Jordan's silhouette on the NBA logo.

"And if he can't, something has to be done. I feel like no NBA player should wear 23. I'm starting a petition, and I've got to get everyone in the NBA to sign it. Now, if I'm not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it." At the time, LeBron, then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, donned the number 23, a choice inspired by his admiration for Jordan from as early as his sophomore year in high school.

In a gesture of commitment to his proposal, James announced his decision to switch to number 6 after the 2010 season, a nod to his second-favorite player, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, and a number rich in personal significance.

LeBron's Number Saga

Despite LeBron's passionate plea and subsequent number change upon his move to the Miami Heat, the league-wide retirement of number 23 did not materialize.

Interestingly, the Heat had already retired the number in honor of Jordan in 2003, a decision that necessitated James's switch to number 6 during his tenure in Miami. LeBron James's career has been marked by changes, both on and off the court.

After reverting to number 23 during later stints with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers, James switched back to number 6 in 2022. This change came even after the NBA retired number 6 league-wide in honor of Bill Russell, showcasing LeBron's flexibility and the evolving nature of the NBA.

More than a decade after his initial proposal, LeBron announced a return to number 23 for the current season, a reminder of the constant evolution and adaptation inherent in the league. As the NBA continues to evolve, LeBron James's legacy, much like Michael Jordan's, will undoubtedly remain a significant part of its history, illustrating the enduring impact of its greatest players on the fabric of the sport.