Warriors vs Wizards Feb 27 Lineups, Depth Charts 2023-24 NBA

© Elsa/Getty Images

As the Washington Wizards prepare to welcome the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, all eyes are on Jordan Poole as he takes on his former team. This matchup has quickly become one of the most anticipated games on the NBA League Pass calendar, thanks largely to Poole's recent performance surge.

In his latest outings, Poole has been a force to reckon with, averaging 22.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his last four games, with a commendable 40.0% accuracy from beyond the arc. As he gears up to face the Warriors, Poole is determined to leverage his streak to secure a victory against the Western Conference giants, despite the odds being stacked against his team.

Wizards vs. Warriors Contrast

The task ahead for the Wizards is daunting, especially considering their recent struggles, including a disheartening streak of 11 consecutive losses. In stark contrast, the Warriors have been in fine form, securing 10 wins out of their last 13 games, positioning them as the clear favorites for the upcoming clash.

Injury reports for both teams have been released ahead of the February 27 showdown. The Warriors' report lists Gui Santos as the sole absentee due to right knee inflammation. On the other side, the Wizards' injury list is more extensive, with Deni Avdija (heel), Corey Kispert (illness), and Landry Shamet (neck) marked as questionable.

Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) and Isaiah Livers (hip) will not be participating. Despite the injury to Gui Santos, the Warriors' lineup remains robust, with their starting configuration unchanged since the All-Star break. The team will see Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski leading the backcourt, complemented by Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green on the frontline.

The Wizards, facing potential adjustments due to injuries, may see Poole rejoining the starters alongside Tyus Jones, with Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III holding their positions. The availability of Avdija could influence the final starting lineup, with Johnny Davis poised to step in if needed.

Key matchups to watch include the face-off between Jordan Poole and Brandin Podziemski, where Poole's scoring prowess will be tested against Podziemski's defensive skills. Additionally, the duel between Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green will be critical, as Green's intelligence and versatility meet Kuzma's size and scoring ability.

As the game approaches, the Warriors' superior talent and record make them favorites, but the Wizards are eager to prove their resilience and capability to upset the odds.