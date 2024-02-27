Kendrick Perkins Touts Luka Dončić as Top Threat in the West

© Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Amidst a highly competitive Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a team to watch, currently positioned at the 8th seed with a commendable 33-24 record. They stand just one victory away from ascending to the coveted 5th seed, thanks to an impressive winning streak of 7 victories in their last 8 games.

This remarkable turnaround has not only caught the eye of fans and analysts but has also drawn praise from NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins, who lauds the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic as arguably the most formidable offensive force in the league today.

Perkins, in particular, has cast a spotlight on Luka Doncic, hailing him as the "most dangerous player" within the Western Conference. "When you consider the recent acquisitions, such as PJ Washington, and the consistent performances from Doncic and Irving, it's hard to argue against them being the league's top offensive pair," Perkins remarked.

He commended coach Jason Kidd for his role in enhancing the team's performance on both ends of the court, emphasizing that no team in the West relishes the prospect of facing the explosive pair of Irving and Doncic.

Dončić's Dominant Season

Luka Doncic, a five-time All-Star, is not just leading the league in scoring with an average of 34.3 points per game but is also posting career-high percentages from the three-point line (38.0%) and the free-throw line (77.9%).

These statistics underscore Doncic's pivotal role in keeping the Mavericks in contention for the playoffs, especially in light of Irving's 22-game absence this season. The Western Conference showcases a plethora of talent, with players like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James all making significant contributions to their respective teams.

Despite fierce competition, Doncic's exceptional performance, particularly his 32.4 points per game average this month, has solidified his position as a key player in the conference. Rick Carlisle, the Indiana Pacers' coach, expressed his admiration for Doncic following the Pacers' victory that halted the Mavericks' seven-game win streak.

Carlisle, who has previously coached Doncic, praised the guard's ability to "rewrite history" with his scoring and playmaking, labeling him and Irving as central figures among the league's legitimate title contenders. As the season progresses, the Mavericks, led by Doncic's historic performance, aim to secure a stronger position within the conference, showcasing their potential as genuine championship contenders.