Draymond Green Admits Nikola Jokic Dominated in Nuggets' Victory Over Warriors

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets halted the Golden State Warriors' recent resurgence with a decisive 119-103 victory, derailing their two-game winning momentum. In a game that saw the Nuggets assert their dominance on the Warriors' home court, Draymond Green candidly shared his reflections on the challenging matchup against Nikola Jokic, whose stellar 32-point triple-double performance was a key factor in the defending champions' triumph.

Speaking on his podcast, Green couldn't help but express his admiration for Jokic's masterful play, acknowledging the Serbian center's superior performance on the night. Green's honest admission sheds light on the sheer brilliance of Jokic, who not only scored impressively but also played a pivotal role in orchestrating the Nuggets' offense.

"It's one of those games you just have to move past," Green stated, highlighting his past successes against Jokic but admitting that in this encounter, Jokic was simply unstoppable. Green praised Jokic's exceptional form and stamina, noting the difficulty in keeping pace with the Nuggets' star player's relentless energy and effective playmaking.

Jokic's Dominant Performance

Jokic's influence was undeniable, with a game-leading +20 plus/minus rating, standing in stark contrast to the Warriors' starters, all of whom finished with negative ratings. His ability to elevate his teammates' play was evident, as all Nuggets starters concluded the game with positive plus/minus figures.

Remarkably, Jokic's performance didn't stem from an over-aggressive approach but from his skillful and composed play, which allowed him to dominate without overwhelming aggression. Amidst a competitive MVP race, Jokic's recent performances have solidified his candidacy for a third MVP honor.

Following the All-Star weekend, he has spearheaded the Nuggets to a notable winning streak, closing in on the Western Conference's top seed. With averages that rival historical benchmarks set by legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Jokic's contribution to the Nuggets' success is undeniable.

As the season progresses, his continuous excellence not only cements his place among the elite but also keeps him in the forefront of the MVP discussion, challenging contemporaries like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic for the league's top individual honor.