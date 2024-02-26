NBA 2023-24 DPOY Rankings: Top 5 Contenders with Wembanyama at Week 18

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the 2023-24 NBA season heads into its final stretch, with less than 30 games remaining for each team, the race for the esteemed Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award is intensifying. While a dominant rim protector from a leading team is currently at the forefront, the competition for the second spot remains fiercely contested.

This article examines the top five candidates in the DPOY rankings after Week 18. At the fifth position is Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' remarkable rookie. Despite his team's struggles, with a disappointing 11-47 record, Wembanyama's individual performance has been a beacon of hope.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman is a standout, not just for his height but for his impact on the Spurs’ defense. His presence on the court significantly improves their defensive rating from the worst in the league to a more respectable seventh position.

His average of 3.3 blocks per game leads the league, and he recently etched his name into the record books as the youngest player to achieve a 5x5 game, showcasing his all-around defensive prowess. The fourth spot is held by Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

Not as flamboyant as Wembanyama but equally effective, Adebayo is a key factor in the Heat's impressive defensive standings. His ability to limit opposing shooters' efficiency has been instrumental in the Heat’s rise in the defensive rankings.

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder, another rookie making waves, occupies the third spot. Holmgren has been a crucial element in the Thunder’s defensive resurgence, helping elevate their defensive rating significantly.

His remarkable ability to restrict opponents’ shooting percentages, especially close to the rim, places him as a strong contender in the DPOY conversation. Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers is in contention for the runner-up position.

As the defensive cornerstone for the Cavaliers, Allen's influence is evident in their near-top ranking in defensive efficiency. His impressive rebounding and shot-blocking stats, combined with his impact on the Cavs' defense, make him a strong candidate for the award.

Topping the list is Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert's defensive mastery has been a driving force in the Timberwolves' dominance, as evidenced by their leading defensive rating. His exceptional ability to limit opponents' shooting efficiency, coupled with his rebounding and shot-blocking, make him the frontrunner for the DPOY award.

As the season progresses, these players continue to bolster their cases for the prestigious DPOY award, making the race one to watch closely.