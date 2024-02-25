Watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: NBA Game TV & Streaming Guide

© Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tonight's NBA face-off between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, is set to be a star-studded affair, featuring basketball heavyweights such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

This eagerly anticipated match marks their fifth and final encounter in the regular season, with the Lakers currently leading 3-1. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm Eastern Time Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers.

Suns Secure First Win

In their previous meeting on January 11, 2024, the Suns emerged victorious with a score of 127-109, marking their first win against the Lakers this season.

Bradley Beal was the standout player, scoring an impressive 37 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Devin Booker also made a significant contribution with 31 points. On the Lakers' side, LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled, combining for a mere 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Fans eager to catch this high-octane matchup have several viewing options. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ensuring a wide audience can enjoy the action. For those who prefer to listen to the game, radio stations such as SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW will provide live coverage.

For those unable to watch the game on television or listen to it on the radio, live streaming presents a convenient alternative. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are among the top choices for fans, offering a range of subscription packages to suit different preferences.

The NBA League Pass, for instance, is available for $14.99 per month or $49.99 for the season, with a premium option also available for those seeking additional features. Tickets for this must-see game are available on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $194 to $5,500, promising an unforgettable experience for those attending in person.

As the Suns and Lakers prepare to battle it out on the court, fans across the country are gearing up for a thrilling display of basketball prowess. Whether watching from the stands, at home, or on the go, this game is not to be missed by NBA aficionados.