Donovan Mitchell: Update on Cavs Star's Injury Before Wizards Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers, currently striving to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference, have felt the absence of star player Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who has been sidelined due to an unspecified illness, missed the team's first two games following the NBA All-Star break, both of which culminated in losses against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

These defeats are particularly notable as they contribute to only the fifth set of losses for the Cavaliers in 2024, underscoring Mitchell's pivotal role in the team's performance. As the Cavaliers aim to secure the second spot in the Eastern Conference, standing a full game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mitchell's health status remains a key concern.

The latest update from the Cavaliers' camp lists Mitchell as probable for the upcoming game against the Washington Wizards. The specifics of Mitchell's illness remain undisclosed, though it emerged around the time of the Cavaliers' matchup with the Orlando Magic, shortly after Mitchell's active participation in the 3-Point Contest and the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Mitchell's Health Concerns

The Cavaliers have not released further details about Mitchell's condition, but indications suggest it is a non-COVID-related illness, as no other team members have reported similar symptoms. This isn't the first instance this season of Mitchell missing games due to illness; he previously sat out four games from December 20 to 27 because of a non-COVID ailment.

Despite Mitchell's absence, the Cavaliers have managed a commendable 6-5 record in the 11 games without him this season. However, the back-to-back losses post-All-Star break have raised concerns. Looking ahead, Cleveland faces a moderately challenging path, with Tankathon ranking their remaining schedule as the 14th easiest in the NBA, a favorable comparison to other contenders like the Bucks and the Sixers.

Fans eager to witness the Cavaliers' next move can tune in to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game at the Capitol One Arena, scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. EST start. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio and the Monumental Sports Network in Washington, providing viewers an opportunity to gauge the impact of Mitchell's return or continued absence on the team's dynamics and standings.