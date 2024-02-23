LeBron James Injury Update: Status vs. Spurs (Feb 23)

© Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James, the celebrated Los Angeles Lakers forward and a 20-time All-Star, recently expressed concerns about his fitness ahead of the All-Star weekend. Despite these apprehensions, James participated in the weekend festivities but limited his playtime to 13 minutes before leaving the game due to discomfort.

LeBron James Misses Warriors Game

In the Lakers' subsequent game against the Golden State Warriors, James was conspicuously absent. The team suffered a significant defeat, losing 128-110 at the Chase Center, thereby leveling the season series with the Warriors.

James, who had previously missed the Lakers' last game before the All-Star break due to a sore left ankle, opted out of Thursday's game as well, choosing to focus on rest and treatment for his ankle. Currently dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, James's condition has prompted a cautious approach from the Lakers' medical staff.

The team plans to re-evaluate him early Friday, and if there's no increase in discomfort, it is anticipated that he will play in the upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs. Should he return, James is expected to reassume his pivotal role in the team's lineup.

LeBron James's injury is not the result of a specific event but is likely attributed to the cumulative wear and tear of a remarkable 21-season career. This isn't the first time James has faced health issues, underscoring the toll his extensive career has taken on his body.

Throughout his illustrious career, James has faced the San Antonio Spurs 42 times, holding a 22-20 record against them. He boasts an impressive average of 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in these matchups. In their last encounter on December 15, which ended in a 129-115 loss for the Lakers, James played 36 minutes, scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out 14 assists, despite a challenging shooting night.

Fans eager to watch the next chapter of this storied rivalry can tune into the game between the Spurs and the Lakers. The match will be aired locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports.