Chris Paul Nears Warriors Return After Full Practice

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a promising development for the Golden State Warriors, veteran guard Chris Paul is on the brink of making his much-anticipated return to the court. Having been sidelined since January 5th due to a hand injury that necessitated surgical intervention, Chris Paul's imminent comeback is a beacon of hope for the team's playoff aspirations.

During a comprehensive practice session that included full 5-on-5 drills, Paul demonstrated his readiness to rejoin the fray, although he will not be suiting up for Thursday's showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head Coach Steve Kerr shared insights with the media on Wednesday, expressing optimism about Chris Paul's progress.

"He's doing great," Kerr remarked. "Just played 5-on-5, took part in our whole practice. He's getting close." Kerr emphasized Chris Paul's active engagement over the All-Star break and hinted at the final evaluations by the training staff to gauge his conditioning and ensure his seamless reintegration into the lineup.

Chris Paul's Injury Impact

The incident leading to Paul's injury unfolded during a game against the Detroit Pistons, where a collision with Jaden Ivey while vying for an offensive rebound resulted in a fractured metacarpal in his left hand.

Despite this setback, Paul's influence on the team's dynamics has been palpable. Averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game, his contribution extends beyond mere statistics. With Paul on the court, the Warriors have seen a notable uptick in their performance, boasting a +8.9 points per 100 possessions advantage.

This statistical improvement underscores the critical role Paul plays, especially in bolstering the team's bench strength. The Warriors have historically grappled with maintaining their competitive edge during the stretches when star player Stephen Curry is off the court.

The addition of Paul, alongside Klay Thompson, to the bench unit fortifies the Warriors' second string, offering a robust foundation for the team to escalate their standing as the regular season reaches its climax.