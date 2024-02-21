Michael Jordan's Full Participation in 2nd 3-Peat vs. Modern NBA Complaints

© Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the high-octane world of professional basketball, the debate surrounding player endurance and performance continues to stir discussions among fans and analysts alike. Recently, NBA writer Ben Stinar highlighted the exceptional commitment of Michael Jordan, the legendary Chicago Bulls icon, emphasizing his unparalleled dedication during the team's second three-peat.

Jordan, renowned as the greatest of all time, remarkably played every single game during this period, a feat that starkly contrasts with the attitudes of some of today's NBA stars. The current discourse in the NBA circles around the new 65-game threshold for awards eligibility, a standard that has been met with criticism from several top players.

They argue that this benchmark is excessively demanding. However, Jordan's unwavering commitment to the game and his fans, evident in his consistent presence on the court, sets a high bar for comparison. During the Bulls' dominant run from 1995-96 to 1997-98, Jordan was a force to be reckoned with, playing a staggering 304 straight games.

He was between 32-34 years old at the time, yet he managed to secure three consecutive NBA Championships, averaging 29.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in regular seasons. He also clinched two MVPs and three scoring titles during this period, contributing to his record of ten consecutive scoring titles when playing a full season.

Jordan's Unmatched Legacy

Jordan's playoff performances were even more impressive, with averages of 31.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, leading to three Finals MVP awards. His flawless 6-0 record in the Finals, accompanied by six Finals MVPs, cements his status as the GOAT in the eyes of many.

Jordan's record of not missing a single game in nine NBA seasons is a testament to his exceptional athleticism and dedication. Stinar points out that celebrating today's players for managing to play 65 games seems trivial in comparison to Jordan's achievements.

The introduction of the 65-game rule by the NBA, aimed at encouraging player participation, has been seen as a compromise to address the increasing trend of 'load management' among top players. This has inadvertently affected players who missed games due to genuine injuries, like Tyrese Haliburton.

Amidst this debate, Jaylen Brown, vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, has proposed reducing the minimum game requirement for award eligibility to 58 games. He believes that while players should participate in a significant portion of the season to qualify for accolades, the current threshold of 65 games may be slightly stringent.

Brown's suggestion reflects a broader conversation about finding a balance between player health and the expectations of professional commitment in the NBA.