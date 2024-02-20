Shannon Sharpe's Bold Claim on Damian Lillard

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"In a dazzling display of skill at the NBA All-Star Weekend, Milwaukee Bucks' star guard Damian Lillard captivated audiences, clinching his second consecutive victory in the three-point shootout. Despite the overall event receiving mixed reviews, Lillard's performance emerged as a highlight, showcasing his exceptional shooting prowess.

Lillard's victory in the three-point contest, notable for its competitive field and razor-thin margin for error, was just a prelude to his All-Star Game heroics. Amidst a game criticized for its lack of defensive intensity and a flurry of haphazard shots, Lillard stole the show.

His effortless half-court shot, executed with seemingly routine form, not only electrified the crowd but also earned him the prestigious Kobe Bryant MVP Award. This remarkable feat sparked a bold statement from ESPN's Shannon Sharpe.

On his podcast, Sharpe posited that Lillard, affectionately known as 'Dame Dolla,' might surpass even Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors icon and widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, in terms of shooting range.

'I think Steph is the greatest shooter, but when it comes to distance, I don’t think anyone can beat Dame Dolla,' Sharpe asserted, a sentiment he shared on the 'Nightcap Show.'

Lillard vs. Curry: Range Rivalry

Sharpe's claim, while audacious, isn't without merit.

Lillard's casual half-court basket during the All-Star Game lends credence to his argument, though it's possible Sharpe's intent was more to stir conversation than make a definitive statement. While Curry is renowned for his deep three-pointers, Lillard's consistent accuracy from extraordinary distances is nothing short of phenomenal.

Ultimately, the debate over who possesses greater range between these two titans of the court may remain unresolved. However, one thing is certain: both Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry are exceptional talents whose contributions to basketball will be remembered long after their playing days are over.

Their remarkable shooting abilities have not only redefined the game but also secured their places among the all-time greats."