LeBron James: Bulls 'Could've Been Better' with Me and Jordan

© Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In the annals of NBA history, the Chicago Bulls' transformation into a dynasty under the leadership of Michael Jordan is well-documented. It wasn't until Scottie Pippen, the Arkansas prodigy, joined forces with Jordan that the Bulls clinched six championships between 1991 and 1998, transitioning from mere playoff contenders to an indomitable championship ensemble.

However, LeBron James, a luminary in his own right, posits an intriguing hypothesis: the Bulls' legacy could have reached unprecedented heights with him as their point forward. "Observing the synergy between Scottie and Mike, I can't help but imagine the potential heights we could have soared to together," James remarked.

His admiration for Pippen is palpable, yet he believes his own contributions could have propelled the team to even greater successes.

LeBron's Perfect Assist

James envisions himself as a catalyst for Jordan's scoring prowess, asserting that his playmaking abilities would have complemented Jordan's legendary scoring touch seamlessly.

"Mike was the quintessential assassin on the court, a scorer par excellence. My knack for playmaking and anticipating the game several moves ahead would have been the perfect foil for his talents," James shared with Uninterrupted.

While James has etched his name as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he is celebrated for his altruistic approach to the game. His assertion is that with his vision and selflessness, he could have facilitated Jordan's scoring, potentially elevating the Bulls to even greater heights.

The comparison between Pippen and James has been a topic of discussion, with Pippen himself noting the parallels in their playing styles. In a candid 2015 interview, Pippen remarked, "Many rush to compare him [LeBron] to the likes of Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson, but his game resonates more closely with mine." He even quipped, "I was LeBron before LeBron." This reflection by Pippen underscores the similarities in their approach to the game, emphasizing teamwork and versatility.

While it's speculative to ponder how James could have redefined the Bulls' dynasty, his insights offer a fascinating glimpse into the potential synergy between two of basketball's most formidable talents. Would this hypothetical pairing have surpassed the Bulls' legendary status, or merely added a captivating chapter to the NBA's rich tapestry of 'what ifs'?