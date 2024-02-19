Setting Records and Making History: The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Recap/ HIGHLIGHTS

© Justin Casterline / Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game has always been a spectacle that gathers the biggest stars of basketball, and the past match between the Eastern and Western Conference teams was no exception. Played in Indianapolis, this meeting was the scene of several unforgettable moments and setting new records, while at the same time it gave the audience the opportunity to enjoy fantastic basketball.

Basketball players of the Eastern Conference defeated the team of the Western Conference last night with 211:186 in perhaps the most attractive All-Star match ever. One of the most significant changes this season was the return of the classic format, where teams are divided by conference, opposing each other in a competitive spirit.

This decision brought more excitement and dynamism, although many agreed that the result was an abundance of points with a lack of true competitive spirit and solid defence. However, the very essence of the All-Star game is primarily to entertain the audience because the cheering is not standard as when the most popular NBA teams play.

Many famous people attended the match and the excitement before the start was incredible.

© Justin Casterline / Getty Images

However, the evening was marked by several record achievements that will be remembered in the history of this event.

The Eastern Conference team surpassed all previous ones by setting a new record of 211 points in the 73-year history of the NBA All-Star Game. This remarkable number of points surpassed the previous record of 196 set in 2016.

In addition, the total number of points in the game reached an impressive 397, breaking the previous record of 374 set in 2017. Another record was broken in the first half, where both teams combined for 193 points, surpassing the previous record of 191 points set last year.

The number of 3-pointers made was particularly impressive, with the Eastern Conference team making 42 3-pointers, breaking the previous record of 35 made by Tim LeBron in 2019. This success underscores the increasing importance of three-pointers in modern basketball, as well as the incredible skills of shooters in today's NBA.

Of course, the MVP title deservedly went to Damian Lillard from the Milwaukee team, who excelled with 39 points. His outstanding play, including spectacular three-pointers, made him unstoppable on the court, earning him the Man of the Match award.

Lillard hit 11 3-pointers, including a half-court 3-pointer to the general delight of the crowd that erupted. He was also first in 3-point attempts with an incredible 23 throws. He added six assists and three rebounds to earn the Kobe Bryant Trophy, which is awarded to the NBA All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player.

© Stacy Revere / Getty Images

However, the awarding of this award was not without controversy, as the home crowd expressed their displeasure at the absence of recognition for home player Tyris Halibarton, who also provided an outstanding performance with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 10 three-pointers out of his 32 points for the winners, but still, in the overall impression, Lillard was definitely in the best mood for the game, trying as if he was playing in the playoffs. After the announcement, huge whistles and protests immediately followed, and it was clear that Lillard was not too comfortable either.

In addition to Lillard, other players of the Eastern Conference team stood out. Jaylen Brown scored 36 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo 23, while Jayson Tatum contributed 20 points, contributing to his team's convincing victory.

On the other hand, the most effective individual of the game was Karl-Anthony Towns from the Western Conference team, who dominated the field with an incredible 50 points in just 27 minutes of play. He also attempted a lot of 3-pointers (13), but only hit four.

But he made 19 attempts for two and reached the mentioned 50 baskets without a single free throw. This was a bit of a surprise of the evening, no matter how much some analysts liked Towns. He was followed by Shai Gilges Alexander with 31 points, while Kevin Durant and Steph Curry contributed with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Nikola Jokic did not show any particular interest in this game, but he still left his mark with 13 points, nine assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes spent on the field. It was clear from the beginning that he is not particularly interested in the game as when he is in the Denver jersey.

Luka Doncic also did not have his best performance, recording seven points, rebounds and assists. Joel Embiid, of course, missed the game due to injury, and it seems that the competition for MVP may now be officially over for him.

The next All-Star game will be held in San Francisco in February 2025. It is much more interesting because the old format is back. It is simply in the spirit of the All Star Contest and gives it a special charm.