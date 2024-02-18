LeBron's No-Show: NBA Fans Disappointed as All-Star Practice & Media Day Passes

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron James, who might be arguably one of the greatest forces in NBA history, re-sealed his place yet again in the game's lore with the announcement of his 20th All-Star Game, a feat that no other player in NBA history shares.

If James was always expected to attend such events during the All-Star Games, this time could be an exception. Noted NBA scribe Marc J. Spears tweeted that fan favorite superstar LeBron James will not be made available to both fans and pundits for the practice sessions as well as Media Day leading to the All-Star Game.

Fans quickly hit social media to air their views—especially X/Twitter. Some just went ahead and gave tags like "What a diva," while others got more severe in rebuke, calling the disappearance of LeBron into the image of All-Star captain illegitimate.

All-Star Legacy: LeBron's Monumental Résumé

The stats were an exceptional standout, where he led in the minutes played, total points scored, and most outstanding of all, he collected three MVP awards—this put LeBron James' impact on the All-Star stage in a totally different perspective.

Elsewhere, James was selected the West captain, who will go into battle with Antetokounmpo, the East captain. With the most votes in their conferences, they will play leading their teams in a game that promises to be electric.

As the preps for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game soar, fans are already at the edge of their seats awaiting the bonanza that is scheduled to rock the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.