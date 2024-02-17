Zaire Wade Teams Up with Dad Dwyane in Africa Pro Basketball and Business Ventures

© Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In a pivotal moment that transpired in early February 2023, Zaire Wade, the progeny of NBA icon Dwyane Wade, marked his 21st birthday not just with festivities but with a career-defining opportunity. Amidst the celebrations, an unexpected call from the Cape Town Tigers of the African Basketball League extended an offer for the 2023 season, catapulting Zaire into the next phase of his basketball odyssey.

Previously showcasing his talents with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League for the 2021-22 season, Zaire was primed to venture into the professional basketball realm on a new continent. Reflecting on the momentous day, Zaire expressed to Fox News Digital the astonishment and excitement that accompanied the offer.

The Tigers, under the guidance of Head Coach Rasheed Hazzard, recognized Zaire's potential following his impressive performance at a combine just weeks prior.

Zaire Wade Ascent Unfolds

Zaire's journey to this point has been a tapestry of highs and lows, marked by stints at three different high schools, culminating in a standout senior season at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

At Sierra Canyon, he played alongside premier prospects such as Brandon Boston, Bronny James, and Ziaire Williams, forging a path that hinted at his burgeoning potential despite the challenges posed by injuries. The narrative took a more personal turn as Zaire discussed his recent collaboration with his father, Dwyane, in the business realm.

Together, they have partnered with Thorne, a wellness company dedicated to extending healthspan through personalized scientific approaches. This venture not only symbolizes a familial bond but also underscores the Wade duo's commitment to integrating beneficial practices into their daily lives.

As Zaire embarks on this multifaceted journey, blending athletic ambition with entrepreneurial endeavors, the spotlight on his development grows ever brighter. Both on the courts of Africa and in the boardrooms of business, Zaire Wade is charting a course that mirrors the legacy of his father while forging his own unique path.