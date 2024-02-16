2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup: Kai Cenat, Jennifer Hudson & More

© Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The anticipation is palpable as the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off, bringing with it a plethora of high-spirited events and competitions. A standout amongst these is the All-Star Celebrity Game, a spectacle that draws in a diverse crowd of celebrities from various industries to showcase their basketball skills.

This year, the much-awaited game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. EST and will unfold at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, promising fans an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Star-Studded Celebrity Showdown

Under the bright lights of the stadium, celebrities from the realms of music, sports, film, and beyond will hit the court, divided into two competitive teams.

At the helm of these teams are two renowned ESPN analysts, with Stephen A. Smith taking charge of one team, while the other falls under the guidance of Shannon Sharpe. Team Stephen A boasts an impressive lineup, featuring the talents of Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne and two-time WNBA Champion A'ja Wilson, among others.

The roster includes a mix of Grammy-nominated musicians like Adam Blackstone, sports figures such as Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud, and entertainment luminaries including Jennifer Hudson, the youngest female EGOT winner.

On the opposing side, Team Shannon is equally star-studded, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, a Grammy Award-winning rapper, leading a team that includes internet personalities, professional athletes, and accomplished artists.

Among them is Jewell Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion and a vital player for the Seattle Storm, known for her remarkable scoring ability. Adding a layer of excitement to this year's event is the introduction of an innovative LED court.

This cutting-edge feature will bring the game to life with dynamic animations, including an animated 3-point line and captivating court graphics, enhancing the experience for both players and spectators. As the All-Star Celebrity Game approaches, fans are eager to see their favorite stars in action on this unique and vibrant stage.

The event not only promises great entertainment but also shines a spotlight on the talents and passions of celebrities outside their usual domains, making it a highlight of the NBA All-Star weekend.