Anthony Edwards Teases NBA All-Star Game Strategy: 'Left-Hand Jumper Coming Soon'

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been making waves with his progressive approach to refining his game. The burgeoning star, already celebrated for his dynamic play, is incorporating unconventional techniques into his repertoire, showcasing a level of creativity rarely observed at the professional level.

In a bold departure from conventional free-throw strategy, Edwards has been seen using the backboard to sink his shots from the charity stripe. This technique, though effective in playground games, is seldom witnessed in the precision-driven environment of the NBA, and certainly not as a deliberate tactic.

Edwards' Ambidextrous Progress

Moreover, Edwards is not stopping at just innovative free-throw techniques. The Minnesota Timberwolves' guard is also dabbling with ambidexterity, specifically, developing a left-handed jump shot.

This was highlighted in a friendly pre-game contest against teammate Mike Conley, where Edwards emerged victorious, showcasing his burgeoning skill. Edwards' experimental approach was further underlined following a game where he successfully executed his third banked free-throw in a week.

When questioned about his unconventional methods, he hinted at an even more audacious move: attempting a left-handed three-pointer during a live game, under the right circumstances. "If we’re in the fourth, up by a significant margin, and I'm about to be rotated out, why not?" Edwards mused, hinting at a playful yet calculated approach to game experimentation.

This creative spirit was on full display as Edwards led his team to victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, just before the All-Star break, with an impressive tally of 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. As the NBA All-Star weekend approaches, Edwards, making his second consecutive appearance, has hinted at possibly unveiling his left-handed jumper during the game.

Given the All-Star game's reputation for high-octane offense and relaxed defense, this platform could serve as an ideal stage for Edwards to experiment and entertain, adding a unique flair to his already impressive skill set.

At just 22, Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season, numbers that not only underscore his talent but also his potential for growth. His willingness to explore unconventional techniques could redefine his game and inspire a new generation of players to think outside the box.