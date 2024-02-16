Chet Holmgren's Status for 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Another stunning turn of events for the Oklahoma City Thunder as a rookie has set up a date against Team Tamika Catchings in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game this Friday. The first pick for Team Jalen is Holmgren, who is ready to set the stage on fire with his high-octane performances in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

For the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, as for one game in the basketball calendar, eyes are set on a special format. This is the third consecutive time the event will feature NBA rookies, sophomores, and G League players in a total of three games.

Each of the games will be played to a target final score, which will be decided before they tip off. In the semifinals, the score target is set at 40. Then, in the championship game, the target is set at 25 points.

Holmgren's Injury Journey

The script for Chet Holmgren's road has been like a movie up to this point.

The reality came last August during the pro-am game in Seattle. He sustained a Lisfranc injury on his right foot while guarding none other than LeBron James. The game got suddenly stopped in the second quarter due to humid conditions, as the court turned out to be perilously slippery.

In a statement, OKC Thunder President Sam Presti expressed that Holmgren's absence in the 2022-23 season was due to careful rehabilitation. Presti was in an optimistic view, giving the example of other high picks who had to fight with injuries only to become All-Stars eventually – Joel Embiid and Blake Griffin.

"He's been a commendable factor of resilience for Holmgren. He's been a player of utmost importance for the Thunder, taking part in all 54 games this season. His presence on the court is very vital, with an average of 30.3 minutes of playing time per game.

Stats leading to the Rising Stars Challenge Game have so far impressed Holmgren. He is currently sitting at the second position in the race for the Rookie of The Year, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, and his defensive stats further back it up - 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocks - further helped by great shooting splits - 53.5% / 39.3% / 77.3%.