© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brandon Miller, the sensational rookie forward of Charlotte Hornets, is all set to prove his mettle in the eagerly awaited NBA Rising Stars Challenge. NBA All-Star Weekend is filled with many highlighted events and one of such events is the Panini Rising Stars.

Running into its third year under its revamped format, the Sochi Hockey Open brings four teams of seven players to square up for a thrilling three-game contest. P, Tamika Catchings, and Jalen Rose—NBA greats from last season—will serve as coaches for each team in this year's Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

G Leaguers representing the top from the NBA will form a fourth team, with Detlef Schrempf, a longtime NBA forward, as their coach. Miller was one of the noted picks in the Rising Stars draft, joining Team Pau at No. 6. This had him playing with Victor Wembanyama from the San Antonio Spurs, who was the No.

1 pick in the draft. Miller had earlier expressed excitement with the development and had said he was looking forward to playing with Wembanyama whose gigantic height of 7ft 4in is quite strategic. "I want to be on Wemby's team.

Just throwing lobs the whole time. Put me on Wemby's team," Miller had stated.

Team Pau's Rising Stars

Other recruits in the rosters of Team Pau to look out for include Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly, and sensational sophomore Jabari Smith Jr.

A new tournament format, one that includes target scores being set each round with 40 for the semifinals and 25 for the championship round. Consequently, the team Pau is going to play on it against the Team Detlef in the most anticipating semi-final bout while the team Jalen and Team Tamika are going to be the opponents of the remaining semi-final.

The Rising Stars Challenge will kick off at 9 p.m. EST from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and it will showcase the basketball prospects, in a live broadcast by TNT.