NBA Night Recap: Milwaukee's Struggles Continue Under New Coach

The NBA last night was not very eventful, considering that only three games were played. Still, it was quite exciting, and some of the strongest teams played. The Milwaukee Bucks, in the spotlight because of their new coaching roster, continued to hit the ground running, even if they showed signs of recovery early on.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, the game ended 113:110 in favor of the visiting team. Giannis Antetokounpo tried to lead his team to victory with his 35 points and 12 assists, but it wasn't enough against the Memphis rush. However, it should be noted that since Doc Rivers took over, the Bucks have only won three games in seven games, which shows that they still have a long way to go to get back on the winning track.

It seems that the unexpected change of coach affected the team's game and team spirit. On the other end, the Golden State Warriors gave an excellent performance against the Utah Jazz, in a match that ended with a score of 140:137 with the help of the home team.

Collin Sexton and Klay Thompson were the most outstanding players with 35 points each, while Steph Curry, although he scored only 16 points, was of great benefit to his team with 10 assists. Utah started well in the second half, but it still wasn't enough to pull out a victory against a moody Golden State.

The final game of this short basketball night saw the Minnesota Timberwolves dominate the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-91. Anthony Edwards was the star of the match with 34 points, while Jeremy Grant tried to keep the Trailblazers in the game with his 20 points.

Portland cannot get out of the crisis this season, although Minnesota is quite strong, this result further worsens the situation in Portland. For some teams, the road to the playoffs seems uncertain at times, while others are already well on their way to winning the title. The changes in form of the strongest teams this season are incredible.