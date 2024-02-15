Draymond Green's Over-the-Top Reaction to Elbow in Game Amuses NBA Fans

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It's not the shots he was making in the dramatic Wednesday-night showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers that caught everybody's attention. The game was heated, as the Warriors tried to snap their losing streak at the Staples Center.

Green had caught an elbow to the face from Clippers center Ivica Zubac in the third quarter in a scrum for an offensive rebound. Without a timeout, the game continued as Green crashed to the floor, laying on his back, gripping his jaw as if he were hurt.

Players and fans alike buzzed, meanwhile, around the fallen Golden State Warriors' power forward. The scene only furthered to speculate from the NBA community and mixed reactions. Fans and critics chimed in, some accusing Green of exaggerating the impact just to draw a foul, with comments going from light-hearted jabs to skepticism on the level of his injury.

Green's Incident: Mixed Reactions

The reactions from fans were mixed, with one comment that described Green as "shameless" summing up the various views. To add fuel to the fire, notorious for his spat with Green, Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic didn't want to be left behind and landed a dig on the Warriors star.

With all the drama put aside, Green came back into the game after he was cleared by the training staff and passed the concussion protocol in the locker room. That was, of course, the silver lining for the fans of the Warriors, who have watched their team getting ravaged by injuries this season.

The game itself was a rollercoaster ending in a 130-125 Clippers win. Stephen Curry's 41 points couldn't bail out the Warriors from their 11-point collapse in the fourth quarter. The loss not only snapped their five-game winning streak but put off the 500th win for coach Steve Kerr later this season.

But still, despite a great attempt at a comeback by the Warriors in the last minutes of the game - including Curry's late-game heroics and a big three-pointer - the result stood as it was. The Clippers executed a tactical foul that included free throws by James Harden in closing, safeguarding the third place in the Western Conference with a 36-17 record.

The Warriors, at 26-26, stand in the 10th position in the same conference and thus push the stakes and challenge higher in this NBA season.