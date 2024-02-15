Steph Curry Breaks Guinness Record: Longest Full Court Shot

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In a display that further solidified his status as perhaps the most proficient shooter in basketball history, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has recently etched his name into the annals of sports lore with an astonishing accomplishment.

Known for his extraordinary shooting skills, Curry took his pre-game ritual to unprecedented heights during the Warriors' face-off against the Clippers. Instead of his customary tunnel shots, Curry launched a full-court shot that found its mark, leaving spectators in awe and disbelief.

Curry's Record-Breaking Shot

This remarkable feat is believed to have set a new world record for the longest basketball shot, a title previously held by Joshua Walker, renowned for his farthest hook shot, bank shot, and seated shot records.

Curry's exploit not only captivated those in attendance but also resonated throughout the basketball community, showcasing his unparalleled skill and flair for the dramatic. Despite this historic moment, the game against the LA Clippers saw Curry scoring 41 points, along with four rebounds and five assists, in a valiant effort that ultimately fell short, with the Warriors succumbing to a 130-125 defeat.

This event, however, did little to overshadow Curry's record-setting performance. Adding to the excitement, Curry is gearing up for a unique challenge during the upcoming All-Star weekend, marking his 10th appearance in the event.

Renowned for his prowess beyond the arc, Curry has previously triumphed in the three-point contest in 2015 and 2021. After his last victory, he hinted at retirement from the contest, yet an intriguing challenge has lured him back.

This year, Curry will face off against WNBA sensation Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty in a novel shootout event. Ionescu, a formidable shooter in her own right, has accepted the challenge to compete from the NBA three-point line, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

With a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%, the two-time WNBA All-Star and 2020 No. 1 draft pick brings impressive credentials to this much-anticipated showdown. As Curry and Ionescu prepare for their unique battle, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await what promises to be a memorable highlight of the All-Star festivities.

This convergence of talent underscores the evolving landscape of basketball, where moments of individual brilliance continue to captivate and inspire.