Warriors, Sixers Pursue LeBron James Trade at Deadline

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It was a fairly dull NBA trade deadline by its usual standards - usually having everybody in tizzies of last-minute deals and speculation. Among the various whispers and rumors, one particularly titanic proposal emerged, threatening to reshape the league's landscape.

The Golden State Warriors had raised the discussions surrounding a potential megadeal trade for LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers, with Draymond Green, their cornerstone player, recommending they engage the Lakers about a deal, per elite NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

In a development that can be termed radical at best, even Warriors owner Joe Lacob directly reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in an attempt to pursue the possibility of such a deal in view of his multiple such indicators from sources within the Lakers organization itself.

But Buss, ever the custodian of the happiness of her franchise's superstars, urged Lacob to call LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, for some insight. It wasn't clear if the talks went much further than simple curiosity, but sources indicated the overall conversations were trivial and the Lakers hung up on the Nets quickly.

Paul put a definitive end to the rumors by saying there are no plans for the LeBron camp to leave L.A.

76ers Join LeBron Pursuit

The Philadelphia 76ers reached out with overtures at the same time about James' availability and also met with resounding rebuffs from the Lakers camp, sources said.

With James retaining a player option for next season, questions remain about his future. However, recent signs look like he's all in for the Lakers the rest of this season. The directive, therefore, is quite clear for the Lakers: success on the floor needs to be translated.

Under fluctuating conditions of performance, the effectiveness of the team continues to come with the expected results to fulfill the ambitions of its star performer and this may pave the way for additional roster moves in an effort to strengthen their championship ambitions.

This season will show whether the Lakers can get competitive pursuits from James that could eventually define the forward's future with the franchise in the long term.