SoFi Donates $1M to Aid Home Purchases in St. Louis for Celtics' Jayson Tatum

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is using his stardom in the NBA to assist his hometown of St. Louis residents in purchasing a home. Recently, he spoke openly about the $1 million donation that financial services company SoFi gave to the Jayson Tatum Foundation when he was interviewed by The Associated Press.

The funding is to go in help to establish the SoFi Generational Wealth Fund with an aim to help homebuyers with their down payment. Tatum is really excited to give the donation and says he is going to give back to the community that has given him so much, referring to his own experiences.

Having been raised up by a single mother, he understands that many families are struggling financially. He focused on how financial education is important and empowering to a given extent, especially to people like him who, while growing up, had not been greatly endowed with a lot of knowledge to do with financial matters.

Since its establishment in 2017, Tatum's non-profit organization has been actively engaged in a number of community initiatives, from educational programs to charitable events. The SoFi Generational Wealth Fund is another important addition to the array of foundation activities focused on critical needs in St.

Louis.

SoFi-Tatum Partnership: Empowering Homeownership

The SoFi Tatum partnership only goes to further underline its commitment to financial literacy and empowerment of people towards homeownership goals. The fund will be in place to help these selected participants for the next three to five years with various services and tools for financial advisory support.

Tatum, as he gets ready for the All-Star Game, sees this as another stage for shedding light on important topics such as financial literacy and generational wealth. Only the SoFi partnership with the NBA will strengthen both parties' commitments toward supporting community impact and financial health initiatives.

Tatum continues to jointly look with strategic investments to ensure that the opportunities will be lasting in order for the people of St. Louis to reach their full potentials. His commitment to giving back is an inspiring example to others of the impact an athlete can make off the playing field.

Tatum is not just helping families to become homeowners through the SoFi Generational Wealth Fund but is helping to establish a brighter future in his hometown and far beyond.