Latest on Damian Lillard's Status for Tonight's Game vs. Miami Heat (Feb. 13)

Damian Lillard, the esteemed guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, is set to make a return to the court in the upcoming clash against the Miami Heat this Tuesday. After being sidelined due to an ankle sprain, Lillard's comeback marks a significant moment for the Bucks as they aim to continue their recent success under the guidance of their new coach, Doc Rivers.

The team has shown promise by securing back-to-back victories for the first time since Rivers took the helm, showcasing a notable improvement in their performance with a record of 3-5 under his leadership and a 4-6 standing in their last 10 outings.

Lillard Sparks Team Victories

In the two games that Lillard participated in recently, he demonstrated his prowess by averaging 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals, contributing significantly to the team's victories over the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets.

These wins were highlighted by an exceptional team performance, evidenced by a remarkable net rating of +27.4, an offensive rating of 120.1, and a stellar defensive rating of 92.7. This defensive effort led the Bucks to hold their opponents to under 100 points in consecutive games, a feat they hadn't achieved since November 24, 2021.

Lillard's brief hiatus from the court was due to a minor left ankle sprain he suffered during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 2. Despite the setback, he attempted to play in the subsequent game against the Utah Jazz but aggravated the injury, which noticeably impacted his performance in the latter half of the game.

Over his career, Lillard has faced the Miami Heat 22 times, boasting a record of 12-10. His average performance against the Heat is impressive, with 24.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Notably, in his tenure with the Bucks, Lillard has elevated his game against Miami, averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 50.0% shooting, maintaining a perfect 2-0 record.

As Lillard returns to full fitness and form, the Miami Heat's defense is anticipated to closely mark him, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, considering their impactful performances in the season's matchups thus far. Fans eager to witness this Eastern Conference showdown can tune in at 8 p.m.

ET. The game will be broadcasted locally on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Sun, with live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, the latter offering a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV.