Kevin Durant's Game Status for Tonight's Match Against Sacramento Kings

The Phoenix Suns will face off with the Sacramento Kings at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, in a showdown that has been anticipated by the fans, as both sides go at it for that big ticket in the West. The Suns are sixth at 31-22, with one more win than the 30-22 Kings in seventh.

Future Hall of Famer, two NBA Championships, two Finals MVPs, in playing condition, known to be up for grabs for the Suns. Especially in the company of their most potent trio in Bradley Beal, returning from a nasal fracture, that would surely act as a big morale booster for the side.

The Phoenix Suns will surely come with ways to fight back. The team is still dizzy from a narrow 112-113 loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, with the deciding shot by the legendary Stephen Curry on a dramatic buzzer-beating three.

Reflecting on the moment, Durant said according to NBA.com, "You give him a look like that for the game, he's licking his chops. I still think we could've had that steal. It's a tough play. Sometimes guys are just that great.

Suns-Kings Playoff Race

The Suns were just a game away from being on a four-game winning streak before that setback.

On the other side, the Kings are in a rough patch as they have lost three out of their last four games, pushing them out of the Top-6 - a position that guarantees a direct playoff berth. Durant was relatively injury-free all season and played in just 46 of the Suns' 53 games.

The rest of the games he did not feature in because of foot, ankle, and hamstring injuries. Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists and is shooting an excellent 44.5 percent from the three-point line.

In 42 games against the Kings, Durant has dominated them with a 31-11 record while he averages 27.8 points to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his career. The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 pm ET at the Footprint Center, Phoenix.

Fans can catch the game on NBA League Pass or can watch on TNT. The Kings lead this season so far in their head-to-head 2-1. A win by the Kings means a season-series win, while the Suns tying the series leaves the third and final meeting between these Western Conference playoff hopefuls much more critical.