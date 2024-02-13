Zach Edey as Potential Offensive Powerhouse, Valued at $815K in NIL

© John Fisher/Getty Images

The 7-foot-4 center for the Purdue Boilermakers, Zach Edey, has caught the basketball world by storm with his beautiful display of versatility. His latest hit of a three against Indiana in the game played on 10th February fired up NBA draft circles.

Esteemed NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, shared his thoughts to X (formerly Twitter), underlining the future for Edey as a strong long-range shooter moving forward. Reacting to Edey's performance, Givony tweeted: "Zach Edey made the first 3-pointer of his college career Saturday (banked it).

We watched him take and make a bunch of 3s at his Pro Day at the NBA Combine last May, and based on his touch and form, it didn't seem unrealistic for that to eventually become part of his game."

Edey's Rising Game Impact

It adds a whole new element to a 7-foot-4 Canadian's game that was already pretty impressive.

As Givony goes on to note, that element of the unknown in Edey's range could end up being a game-changer in the NBA—posing a very unusual challenge for any guards asked to check him. Edey has seen his stock rise and One Elite has his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value at a robust $815,000.

The figure ranks 40th overall in NIL rankings and sixth in the college basketball category—behind only luminaries such as Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina's R.J. Davis, Duke's Jared McCain, Hansel Emmanuel, and USC's Bronny James.

Edey is the current leader of the College Basketball National Player of the Year Power Rankings for the Boilermakers, having been instrumental in leading the team to an outstanding 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season. His dominant performances have guided the Boilermakers to a 22-2 win-loss record to put them in the second spot of The Associated Press Poll.

In his last game against Indiana, he showed this ability, because in 34 minutes he grabbed 26 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, what valued his help on the way to 79-59 win of Purdue. Edey once again continued to be a drive for the team, averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists, and 0.3 steals per game, respectively.

Purdue, leading the Big Ten Conference at the moment, has a game against Minnesota on February 16, where Edey is said to become one of the top players to watch out for in their campaign in the near NCAA tournament and March Madness.