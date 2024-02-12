Victor Wembanyama's Status for Tonight's Game Against the Raptors

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Monday will bring another keenly anticipated contest when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Scotiabank Arena to square off with the Toronto Raptors, and it is confirmed that their dynamic rookie center Victor Wembanyama will be available for this game.

The Spurs, currently struggling with 10-43 in this season, hope to avoid an eighth consecutive loss here tonight and try to break a 2-8 run. Wembanyama is one of the best at this class, and he is a Rookie of the Year candidate, as he's the one that has stood out for the Spurs, in this debut season, regardless of the game.

Wembanyama's recent performances have been nothing short of stunning, with an average of 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 What's striking, however, is his efficiency in the shooting — having a 45.1% field goal rate and a fantastic 45.5% from beyond the arc in the last five games.

Usually playing 27 minutes or less, he has been on a minutes restriction.

Spurs' Cohesion Struggles

Speaking in detail about the Spurs, their team cohesion and effectiveness have not been good, with a net rating of -11.6.

It consists of an offensive rating of 107.8 and a defensive rating of 119.4, two areas the team will surely want to improve heading into their clash with the Raptors. The season has been anything but smooth for Wembanyama.

He played through ankle and hip ailments, though the warning sign raised over a specific incident came on Dec. 23 while he was warming up to play the Dallas Mavericks. That was an ankle sprain suffered on an awkward landing, but he was able to limp off the court and walk out of the arena under his own power, so it doesn't sound like a major injury.

He missed a couple of games with the ankle injury, including a big one against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29. In his last outing against the Raptors on November 5, Wembanyama had a lasting mark as well with 20 points combined with nine boards, four assists, one steal, and five blocks despite ending on the losing end at 116-123.

His season averages of 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.0 blocks only help spice up the excitement to see him play the next game.