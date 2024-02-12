Tyrese Haliburton's Playing Status Tonight vs Charlotte Hornets

© Andy Lyons/Getty Images

One of the top storylines circulating is the status of Tyrese Haliburton as the Charlotte Hornets get ready to visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The two-time NBA All-Star has been troubled by injury problems that threatened his participation in the match.

Haliburton has missed 13 games this season due to injury. The Pacers have been cautious as Haliburton goes through his rehab process to ensure they get him back at his optimum best for the more crucial junctures in the season.

There is a probability that Haliburton might miss this encounter even after featuring in the last six games. The decision might come due to the fact that Charlotte has won only one of their last 11 matches.

Haliburton's Impactful History

A left hamstring strain was the start of the Kings' injury woes.

It seemed quite severe at the time that the left hamstring strain occurred given how dramatic it was in the game against the Boston Celtics on January 31. A look at Haliburton's historical performance against Hornets offers a glimpse of the impact.

In 8 encounters, he has averaged 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game for a 5-3 win-loss record. Haliburton had 17 points, four assists, and two blocks in that game, their last meeting on February 4, a 115-99 Pacers victory.

In the performance of one of Haliburton's seasons against the Hornets, he scored 43 points and made 12 assists. Except for the fact of losing, he looked like he had everything under control. Haliburton's minutes slowly creep up, trouble may lie ahead with his potential involvement in the game to come for the defensively suffering Hornets.

Number one offense in the league at an efficiency rating of 120.8 comes by way of the Pacers' offense led by Haliburton. Haliburton, in 41 games this season, has been averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 assists, shooting at a clip of 50/40/85.

The player that lives up to such elite expectations earns a starting place in the All-Star game for the Eastern Conference, where he will share the court with the likes of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and the now-injured Joel Embiid.