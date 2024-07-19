Dale Earnhardt Jr. about NASCAR's fine for Wallace: I thought 50 grand was excessive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a NASCAR figure who week after week provides interesting insights into NASCAR situations. This former NASCAR driver has specific views, sometimes significantly different from others. The current topic in the NASCAR scene is Bubba Wallace and his incident with Alex Bowman at the race in Chicago.

The two of them attracted the attention of fans and many important people in the NSACAR world. Wallace, who did not fulfill his ambitions this season, certainly has a bitter taste in his mouth after that race, but he must not lose hope.

Opinions on this incident vary.

NASCAR officials, however, decided to blame Wallace, penalizing him with a $50,000 fine. The 30-year-old has felt massive consequences from his actions, though he had hoped for a different outcome.

NASCAR fans, at least the majority, support the decision of the officials, believing Wallace should have handled the situation differently.

Earnhardt, on the other hand, believes many share the opinion that Wallace is not at fault at all, thinking NASCAR went too far with such a penalty. He is surprised, still not knowing the reasons behind NASCAR's decision.

“I would say to Bubba, ‘Man it wasn’t that big of a deal,'” Earnhardt said, as reported by On3. “I would just say to Bubba, ‘Hey, I can understand the emotion, you ran into him.’ A lot of us didn’t think it should have been a fine. …I thought 50 grand was excessive. NASCAR has their reasons, I don’t know what they were. I was surprised by that. That was a large fine. “

Earnhardt had some interesting advice for Wallace, expecting him to do things differently next time. Earnhardt, on the other hand, believes that what happened in Chicago is not a big deal at all.

“Put it in the rearview mirror. Make the personal adjustments, but don’t have another thought about it. Maybe in this situation next time he does it differently, great. But otherwise, I think it’s not that big of an issue.”- Earnhardt said.

Earnhardt stresses that Bubba has been open about his emotional and mental challenges, which he appreciates. He noted that many of us likely face similar mental struggles, even if we don't always discuss them openly. Earnhardt suggested that Bubba tends to stay on specific incidents like this one, possibly exaggerating their importance in his mind more than others perceive.

The 30-year-old driver is known for being quite harsh on himself, which many people within NASCAR see as a negative for him. Wallace often shows no mercy to himself, criticizing his performances and mistakes. Such a mentality can be helpful at times but can also be counterproductive if self-criticism becomes overwhelming.

Bubba Wallace can often be frustrated and overly critical, which in some situations can have forced consequences. However, the 30-year-old NASCAR driver stated a few days later with a clear head that his focus is on the upcoming races, not wanting to stay heavily on what happened between him and Bowman.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: That ain’t Bubba’s responsibility

Earnhardt had strong words for NASCAR officials whom he believed made a hasty decision, at least according to Dale. He couldn't understand why the focus wasn't also on Chase Elliott's situation. Earnhardt felt that Bowman had acted recklessly considering safety protocols. The 49-year-old criticized the fact that Bowman had his window net down and seat belts either off or loose while driving. Dale doesn't want to see such scenarios in the future, emphasizing the importance of driver safety. Earnhardt Jr.'s frustration and surprise are noticeable, but such incidents are not uncommon in the world of NASCAR.

Earnhardt reiterated that Bowman's carelessness was not Wallace's responsibility. He emphasizes that every individual on the NASCAR scene must take care of himself and focus on his safety. No one will pay special attention to you during the race because you did not pay attention to safety while driving.

“Let me tell ya something, that ain’t Bubba’s responsibility. That ain’t. And so, you can’t smack Bubba’s hand for Bowman having his belts loose. I can go to Bubba and say, ‘Hey, man, you know next time, he might have his belts loose. Let’s not do that.’ But I go to Bowman, ‘What the hell do you have your belts loose?’ If that’s even true, that’s hearsay.“

Although Dale is not sure if Bowman really had the windows down and the belt loose or off, he cannot believe that someone could act in such a way on a cool-down lap. We will see if anyone will deal with such a scenario, and in the coming period emphasize how important security is.