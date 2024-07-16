Denny Hamlin reveals what Bubba Wallace needs for success

Denny Hamlin, one of the owners of 23XI Racing, closely follows the development of drivers, hoping for great performances in the future. One driver who receives significant attention is Bubba Wallace, a 30-year-old who has struggled to meet expectations this season, both his own and those of the fans.

During the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin reflected on Wallace's P10 finish, considering it a positive day for his team but noting that pace remains an issue. Nevertheless, he is impressed by how the drivers in his team manage to improve things and achieve positive results despite all the challenges.

“While it was a good points day for the 23, they’re still lacking pace,” Hamlin said, as quoted by On3. “I don’t know where that pace is. It’s head-scratching a little bit they just don’t have the pace. It seems like the other (Joe Gibbs Racing) or the 23XI Toyota’s have. But they’re finishing to their best ability on race day. That’s really really good.“

© Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport

Hamlin stresses that executing race strategies effectively is crucial, constituting half the battle in NASCAR. He believes the team can address their speed issues, which includes both Bubba Wallace and the collective effort of their team. Despite the current challenges, they are managing to stay competitive.

He explains the importance of pace by highlighting the need to accumulate stage points, achieved through strong qualifying and top-10 finishes. While Wallace excels in finishing races, their overall speed still needs improvement. Hamlin acknowledges Wallace's improved standing in the competition, mentioning that their performance can fluctuate based on their ability to address these challenges effectively.

Wallace, despite all the setbacks this season, does not give up on his intentions. The brilliant 30-year-old is tired of the same scenarios, but he is someone who believes that he can turn things in his favor.

Bubba Wallace on the last race

After his recent P10 finish, Wallace was relieved considering Chastain isn't far ahead for a playoff spot. Chastain currently has a 27-point lead, which isn't insurmountable. Wallace expressed gratitude that his competitors had some off days, mentioning how fortunes can quickly change in racing. He felt content with his team's start and strategy but acknowledged their car had noticeable flaws. Wallace is giving his all, yet he understands that without a strong foundation in the car's performance, his efforts alone can't compensate for its competitiveness.

“It’s about points, so we didn’t capitalize on points, but (Ross Chastain) had a bad day, (Ty Gibbs) had a bad day. It was a nice rebound. Usually, it’s the opposite. We start really good and end up fading and giving up a lot track position. Here, we were able to call a good strategy and hang on. We just didn’t have the car,” Wallace said.

During the last race, Wallace was focused on being cautious, especially after making costly mistakes earlier in the season. He was aware of the consequences of repeating similar errors that could severely impact his standings. Wallace reflected on his encounter with Keselowski in the first turn, where he opted not to take unnecessary risks given the circumstances. He sensed that pushing too hard could have negative consequences, so he maintained a calm and focused approach.

Wallace stressed that his car struggles with speed and competitiveness compared to others on the track. Despite this, the 30-year-old emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough analysis to identify where the team encountered issues and what adjustments are necessary for the future. He is dedicated to giving his best effort in every moment on the NASCAR track, admitting that this race was no exception.

Bubba Wallace was fined $50.000

Chicago Street Race posed a notable challenge for Bubba Wallace, who was fined $50,000 after an incident with Alex Bowman. His team chose not to appeal the decision. Denny Hamlin, one of the team owners, explained their decision, believing NASCAR made the only call they could. However, Hamlin expressed his view that NASCAR officials often react to social media narratives, influencing their decisions. Wallace is known as one of the most criticized drivers in NASCAR.

Hamlin emphasized his belief that Wallace's penalty was influenced because the incident was televised. 23XI Racing accepted their fate, focusing on future challenges and ambitions.

“NASCAR made probably the only call that they could,” Hamlin said. “NASCAR really reacts to what people say on social media a lot.“

We will see how all this will affect the dynamics of the team and the future.

23XI racing is a team with a huge perspective and a great base. In addition, the leaders of this team are people who know what's going on in the NASCAR scene. Huge progress of this team is expected in the coming period.