Denny Hamlin gives an interesting piece of advice to Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin, on his Actions Detrimental podcast, reflected on the current season and offered predictions about what might happen in the upcoming period. Hamlin expects that his colleague, Kyle Busch, will succeed in his ambitions. Busch is determined to make it to the playoffs, but he is aware of the tough task ahead. Hamlin gave several pieces of advice to his equally experienced colleague.

He believes that the most important thing is to be professional and give your best. NASCAR is a sport where you cannot always control everything. The only thing you can do is give your maximum effort. He pointed out that Busch does not have the fastest car and that it won't be easy, but he has qualities that could be decisive in the end.

“The only way to approach it is to be a professional and you show up and you do your job to the best of your ability,” Hamlin said, as reported by On3. “And then control what you can control. I mean, that’s my advice is you do the best that you possibly can and you let the chips fall where they may. You don’t have the fastest car, you try to drive that car to a couple spots better. Or just put yourself into position to where if this turns into a fuel mileage race, let’s make a call that we can win this thing on fuel mileage.“

© James Gilbert/Getty Images Sport

Denny Hamlin put an accent on the strategy for Kyle Busch to turn his season around despite the challenges. Hamlin suggests that given Busch's current standings, winning a race is crucial. He imagines a scenario where Busch's team might find themselves near the end of a race, short on fuel but close enough to attempt a brave pit strategy. By taking a calculated risk like this; making a strategic pit stop to stretch fuel to the finish line, they could potentially steal a victory when others cannot.

Hamlin also stresses the difficulties Busch has faced, stating the lack of speed from RCR (Richard Childress Racing) throughout the season. Despite these setbacks, Hamlin remains optimistic, comparing Busch's situation to seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel."

This phrase emphasizes that, despite the current challenges and poor performance streak, there is nowhere to go but up for Busch. Hamlin praises Busch's resilience in handling these setbacks, emphasizing his admiration for Busch's approach to overcoming misfortune.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have a deep understanding of each other's capabilities and personal qualities. This mutual understanding is a key reason why Hamlin maintains such optimism, believing that Busch's team can make an important turnaround. Admittedly, Kyle hasn't had much luck this season, with many things seemingly going against him. However, as a seasoned driver, he is working to recover and return to winning form.

Despite the tough road ahead, Busch's ambitions are far greater than the setbacks he has faced. Hamlin recognizes the challenges Busch faces but believes strongly in his ability to overcome them.

Denny Hamlin emphasizes that the majority are not optimistic about Kyle Busch's chances of winning a race, as they haven't seen anything that would lead them to think otherwise. However, Hamlin holds a different view, believing that Busch is capable of winning. Despite apologizing to Busch's fans, Hamlin stresses the importance of being realistic and honest with themselves, asserting that Busch can win races, but perhaps not in the conventional sense or without showing consistent performance.

Denny Hamlin: You gotta show that you can at least consistently run in the top five

Hamlin clarifies that his intention is not to add pressure or burden to Busch but rather to express his belief based on their past as teammates. He holds a massive respect for Busch but expects him to demonstrate consistency before victories can realistically be expected. These words might serve as motivation for Busch, potentially allowing him to break through and achieve success.

“I’m not putting this on Kyle, trust me I’ve been teammates with him, the guy is elite. He’s great. But you gotta show that you can at least consistently run in the top-five to even have a chance to win.“- Hamlin said.

This season, the competition in NASCAR is fierce, with many names fighting for the playoffs. The experienced face of the NASCAR scene dares to jump over obstacles, but in many races, he lacks a dose of luck and the nuances that would decide him to appear at the very top. The only thing that Busch has to force is patience.

In the past, he faced similar things, but he always came out stronger from everything. The same could happen this time.