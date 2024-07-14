Bubba Wallace discusses Kevin Harvick's advice following $50K NASCAR fine

Bubba Wallace, a notable figure in the NASCAR scene, consistently evokes reactions from fans week after week. His performances, statements, and ideals are not universally accepted among fans, but many have supported Wallace from the beginning of his career.

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for what happened in Chicago. Wallace was unaware of the consequences of NASCAR, but he found out while at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Kevin Harvick. Even Alex Bowman, the man who felt the effects of Bubba Wallace's actions, did not blame Wallace, considering himself also responsible and apologizing.

However, NASCAR decided to penalize Bubba.

Harvick, as an experienced figure in the NASCAR scene, had an interesting piece of advice for Wallace, given that he has faced similar situations throughout his career. Harvick knows how to handle these situations.

“I will say I got my media training from Kevin Harvick,” Wallace said to FOX Sports, as quoted by On3. “So, at the race track, we were at the Shootout race, Legend Cars racing with him and Keelan. He’s like, ‘You ready to roll? Ready to go qualify?’ I said, ‘Nope not really, just got fined.’ He’s like, ‘Man, that *.’ He told me to show up with a smile on my face and accept it. So, here’s my smile. Might not agree with the penalty but I’m smiling about it. He also told me a lot of powerful things. Just show up and be the fun-loving guy that I am throughout the week.”

© Sean Gardner/Getty Images Sport

Wallace is not someone who will allow such momentum to destroy or create negative consequences for him. An interesting figure in the NASCAR scene, he does not want to have a negative mindset or spoil his mood. He intends to forget about this incident, focus on the future, and change as a person.

Wallace surprised many by saying that the penalty is probably the best thing that has happened to him. He highlighted that for years, he had been miserable, walking around with a persona that he's not proud of. Wallace feels it is necessary to apologize to many people close to him.

Additionally, the 30-year-old admitted feeling frustrated, giving his all to achieve a positive result, but unsuccessfully.

This season has been far from ideal for him, and in these moments, tension and dissatisfaction are growing. People with a short fuse often crumble under such pressure and frustration, creating even bigger problems for themselves. Wallace does not want to see the same scenarios in the future.

Wallace explained that Bowman reached out to him after the incident, expressing immediate regret. Bowman didn't mention the issues with the windshield wiper switch until he spoke on TV. According to Wallace, Bowman also mentioned that his own car was greatly damaged in the incident, seeking some consolation. After the race, Wallace texted Bowman acknowledging the damage to his car but also congratulating him on his win, indicating that there were no hard feelings between them.

Alex Bowman reacts: I just messed up and absolutely ruined his day

Bowman stated in media interviews that he felt he ruined Wallace's day, stressing that he made several mistakes and found the situation quite chaotic for himself. He believes he absolutely ruined Wallace's day. Bowman also expressed his opinion that NASCAR should not penalize Wallace, advocating for this stance.

However, NASCAR officials evidently chose not to change their decision, despite Bowman advocating for it. Wallace had to face the consequences of his actions, and the question remains how he will react in similar situations in the future.

“Yeah, I’d do that, too,” Bowman said. “I ruined his day. We had a really — the restart was chaotic. I just made every wrong decision I possibly could, and I was fighting with my windshield wiper switch trying to get the thing working and I couldn’t get it working and I was focused on that, missed the corner and cleaned him out. I locked all four tires up and slid right into him. I just messed up and absolutely ruined his day.“- he concluded.

We will see how things like this will affect the future of Wallace, and whether he will potentially experience an even bigger decline. Wallace admitted that he is disappointed, but he intends to forget about this as soon as possible. This is the only way he can move into the future more brightly. Staying focused on such an event will only create even deeper problems and frustrations for him. He doesn't need that right now.

NASCAR fans reacted differently to this incident. While there are those who criticize him, there are also many who support Bubba Wallace.