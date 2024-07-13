Denny Hamlin reveals how he came up with the idea for 23XI Racing

Denny Hamlin, one of the most prominent figures in the NASCAR scene, plays a dual role within the sport. On one hand, he is a driver competing for Joe Gibbs Racing, while on the other hand, Denny Hamlin is also one of the owners of 23XI Racing. However, many wonder how this story came about and why Hamlin decided to take such a step: becoming a team owner.

It all began during COVID-19 when Hamlin realized that being just a driver wasn't enough. Feeling a sense of boredom from not racing in NASCAR due to COVID-19, Hamlin made an interesting decision at home. He didn't like the option of retirement and the idea of spending time at home.

“It started during COVID, right,” -Denny Hamlin said, as quoted by On3. “When I had that eight weeks off in the middle of spring/summer and I was like, ‘Man, this is usually when we’re going to the racetrack and now, I’m just sitting around at home on a Saturday and Sunday like, is this what retirement’s gonna be like?’ At that time, I was 40 years old in 2020. And I’m like, ‘If this is what retirement’s like, I’m gonna have to come up with something.’ I can’t golf every day, so I need to come up with something.”

© David Jensen/Getty Images Sport

During that time, Denny Hamlin saw how COVID-19 was impacting the Leavine Racing team, which had a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. He saw an opportunity to potentially acquire Leavine Racing, maintain its connection with JGR, and not only secure his post-driving career but also strengthen resources for JGR to improve performance. Hamlin's next step was reaching out to Toyota to explore possibilities. However, before proceeding further, he decided to discuss his aspirations with Joe Gibbs himself. Hamlin candidly asked about the prospect of owning a stake in JGR, but due to Joe Gibbs' different ideas, the idea wasn't possible at that time.

At that moment, Hamlin knew he had to create a new plan: establish his own racing team. This was the beginning of 23XI Racing. Together with Michael Jordan, Denny decided to sign Bubba Wallace as their first driver. Hamlin aimed to implement a similar philosophy to that of the leadership at Joe Gibbs Racing, but he was uncertain how the executives of his new team would react to such a decision. He sought support from within the team, believing they would embrace his vision.

“I was like, ‘I just wanna know for sure because I think I’m gonna make a move if there’s no place for me to have ownership here at JGR. Which, I’d love to carry on the legacy that Joe Gibbs has shown me and how he runs his team, I want to make sure you guys are OK if I do this on my own then. And I said, ‘But I’m gonna need your help.’“- Denny Hamlin said.

Hamlin describes the operational structure of 23XI Racing compared to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He explains that 23XI pays a substantial annual fee to access the vast information and resources gathered by JGR's 400 employees. In contrast, 23XI operates with about 100 employees. To match JGR's infrastructure and capabilities, Hamlin estimates needing to hire an additional 200-300 personnel, which would require a huge investment from Toyota.

Instead, Toyota is content with its current arrangement with JGR. Therefore, Hamlin negotiated for 23XI to be considered a top team while maintaining a beneficial alliance with JGR. This setup not only improves 23XI's competitiveness but also contributes to improving the performance of Hamlin's No. 11 car through shared resources and collaboration with JGR.

Denny Hamlin on 23XI's facility

Denny Hamlin has every right to be happy that his team has developed quickly and is headed in the right direction. Although some were not optimistic that his team would finish at the top and be competitive with the top teams, Hamlin has the right to be proud of the project he started together with Michael Jordan. 23XI Racing is an open Airspeed facility in Charlotte. The intention is to create cars that are fast and can do great things on the NASCAR scene. Hamlin explained where the 'Airspeed' name came from, and what was the motive behind it.

“Airspeed is just a combination [of words] very similar to 23XI. 23 is him, XI [11] is me; Airspeed is air [for] him, speed [for] me. We just feel like that is a good identity for that building.“- Denny Hamlin said.

Hamlin expects great things in the future, hoping that his team can win the championship.