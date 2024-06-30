Bubba Wallace breaks silence on incident with Aric Almirola

The NASCAR world has always been marked by various scandals and events, and this time is no different. The latest in a series of scandals occurred between Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace. Well-known journalist Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic revealed a story that sparked a lot of reactions in the NASCAR world.

According to his headlines, Aric Almirola is facing suspension from Joe Gibbs Racing after a physical altercation with Bubba Wallace.

According to the journalist's reports, this happened the week before the start of the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte.

The headlines also state that Almirola was the first to engage in a physical altercation.

Almirola is expected to return to NASCAR tracks soon, but this situation has left a mark on his reputation. On the other hand, Bubba Wallace, in an interview with FOX, decided to say a bit more about this. The 30-year-old NASCAR driver emphasized primarily that he cannot discuss the details, noting that he said a lot last year in Charlotte. He intends to focus on the future, not focusing too much on what happened

“They don’t want me to get into the details. Keep some people’s images good. I think I said enough at Charlotte last year. So, all in all, life is good for me. That * happened over a month ago. A lot of good has come my way, and that’s what I’m focused on.“-Wallace told FOX.

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

Bubba Wallace is obviously not a person who wants to dwell on a particular scandal, giving it attention and overthinking it. Wallace prefers to focus on the coming weeks, the races and try to reach the playoffs. He intends to focus also on the mother, the child, and grow day by day. Wallace admitted that things are not ideal for him on the track, considering that he wants to secure a playoff, aware that will be a difficult task for him.

“Focused on getting our stuff turned back around, and you know, off the race track, I’m focused on my wife, and baby boy, that’s growing and growing, so that’s all you can really ask for. So things are good for me off-track. Not so much on-track. That’s what we’re focusing on right now. So, there you go. That’s the only question you’ll get.”- Wallace continued.

© Meg Oliphant / Getty Images Sport

Wallace spoke about Almirola earlier when they had an interesting altercation, emphasizing that Almirola is a person with two faces.

"When you walk around with two faces, that's what you get," Wallace said.

Judging by Wallace's statements, it is clear that the two have not had a particularly good relationship for a long time, which could be felt this time as well. Wallace is not exactly a favorite figure among NASCAR fans, but he is also a driver who has a huge fan base. There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to Wallace: You either love him or you don't.

Bubba is aware that his statements and behavior often cause reactions, but he does not want to change his principles and attitudes in the coming period. Wallace is someone who tends to stick to the principles he's always had without caring too much about reactions.

This season is challenging for the 30-year-old who wants to see his name in the playoffs again. Given that he failed in a lot of things this season, he wants to do much better in the continuation of the season. We will see if he will succeed in that.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Almirola-Wallace incident

Many famous figures from the world of NASCAR reacted to the fight between Almirola and Wallace, considering that it's unnecessary to make any comments. Denny Hamlin, known as a person who often gives his opinion on the happenings in the NASCAR world, did the same thing again in his podcast.

Hamlin, as the owner of 23XI, insisted that they did not react when it came to this incident, preferring to leave it to colleagues from Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny was not a part of all that, and he considers it unnecessary to go into details.

“I think you answered it, I don’t really have a comment on it because I wasn’t there at the time,” Hamlin said. “So, I don’t know what transpired, it’s all hearsay from my standpoint. At 23XI we let Joe Gibbs Racing handle it and they did what they saw fit. Again, I don’t know all the details because I didn’t want to get too much into the personal business and still don’t.”

It's been a while, but things are coming to the surface now. We will see if more details will be known in the coming days.