Tony Stewart's impressions on Chase Briscoe's shift to Joe Gibbs Racing revealed

Chase Briscoe appeared on the big scene several years ago when he became part of Stewart-Haas Racing. Since this team decided to end their NASCAR journey and shut down at the end of the season, Briscoe had to find a new team quickly. Rumors started mixing immediately after SHR confirmed their closure about where Briscoe might continue his career.

Joe Gibbs Racing was immediately one of the options, though Briscoe initially didn't want to comment on it. However, yesterday came the official confirmation that the 29-year-old will join Joe Gibbs Racing starting next season.



Briscoe couldn't hide his excitement as he completed a great job and became a member of such a respected team. The 29-year-old admitted that he contacted his former boss, expressing gratitude for everything. Chase confirmed that Tony is now busy and hard to reach. Until now, he hadn't had the chance for a deeper conversation until he signed the contract with the new team.

“I called Tony, I think it was on the way to Sonoma — yeah because I signed that week — and I called him and just told him, ‘Hey, thanks for everything.’ Because the day he came and told us, he was so busy, he had people coming up to him and stuff, so I didn’t really get to talk to him. I called him and just told him how much I appreciated the opportunity and how much it meant to me to drive the 14 car and he told me at the end, he said, ‘If there’s anything I can do to help you out, please don’t hesitate. I’ll call anybody.’“-Briscoe said on FOX Sports, quoted by On3.

Stewart is an open-minded person ready to help anyone at any time. He was open to helping Briscoe this time too, but Chase had already resolved his future uncertainties, so there was no need for Stewart to be involved in this matter. Chase admitted to Stewart that he had signed a new deal, but his former boss was unaware of the details, speculating about what it could be. Ultimately, this amazing NASCAR driver revealed to him that he had found a new team, and Stewart couldn't hide his excitement.

“I said, ‘Well, you don’t need to, I actually signed a deal yesterday.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, the Front Row deal?’ I said, ‘No, it’s not the Front Row deal.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, the Wood Brothers?’ I said, ‘No, not the Wood Brothers.’ And he said, ‘Well, what is it?’ And I said, ‘I’m gonna go to Gibbs,’ and he was ecstatic. It was really cool to see how excited he was for me, and I think he knows the opportunity that’s gonna be here for me. So yeah, it was cool to get to talk to Tony.”- he continued.

Briscoe couldn't hide his excitement about the new adventure, having high expectations. JGR is a team with huge ambitions and they want drivers who are ready to go all the way. Briscoe aims to achieve victories with this team and compete at the top. Joe Gibbs Racing is a team that might not tolerate poorer results, ready to end the story. However, Chase doesn't want to put pressure on himself, aware that achieving success requires a lot of effort and learning along the way.

Chase Briscoe on Joe Gibbs

Briscoe had words of praise for the new owner, Joe Gibbs, considering him a great person. He is one of the reasons why Briscoe decided to continue his career with this team. Briscoe also felt there was understanding and openness from the other side, leaving him with no doubts about accepting such an offer.

Chase is ready to do everything to bring happiness to this team and himself. The upcoming season will be the ultimate test and confirmation of Briscoe's current capabilities. The most important thing is that he has settled into a new team, found a new commitment, and the rest will come with time.

The 29-year-old revealed that he had spoken with other teams, but it was clear that the offer from JGR was the most concrete and best. Chase had no doubts about accepting such an offer, aware that JGR could offer quite more than other teams. Briscoe disclosed that Joe Gibbs had called him frequently, emphasizing how much he wanted to have a driver with his profile in the garage. The best confirmation of this was the words of this amazing owner, who admitted that he primarily wanted a person of great qualities in his team, and then a great driver. Briscoe's driver profile aligned with his visions and ideas.